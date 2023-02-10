Women's Champions League quarter-final draw: Lyon-Chelsea, Paris-Wolfsburg, Roma-Barcelona, Bayern-Arsenal

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Lyon will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals with the draw also matching Paris Saint-Germain with Wolfsburg, Roma against Barcelona and Bayern München versus Arsenal.

The draw has also opened up a potential semi-final meeting between Lyon and Barcelona, who faced off in the 2019 and 2022 finals.

Women's Champions League knockout draw Quarter-finals First legs:

Tuesday 21 March

Bayern München vs Arsenal (18:45)

Roma vs Barcelona (21:00)

Wednesday 22 March

Lyon vs Chelsea (18:45)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Wolfsburg (21:00) Second legs:

Wednesday 29 March

Barcelona vs Roma (18:45)

Arsenal vs Bayern München (21:00)

Thursday 30 March

Wolfsburg vs Paris Saint-Germain (18:45)

Chelsea vs Lyon (21:00) Semi-finals (22/23 & 29/30 April)

1: Paris / Wolfsburg vs Bayern / Arsenal

2: Lyon / Chelsea vs Roma / Barcelona Final (3 June, Eindhoven) Winner semi-final 2 vs Winner semi-final 1 All times CET

Goals of the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage

Women's Champions League quarter-finals: Tie by tie

Bayern München vs Arsenal (21 & 29 March)

Past European meetings

None

Group stage: Group D runners-up (W5 D0 L1 F14 A7)

Group stage top scorers: Georgia Stanway, Klara Bühl (3)

Last season: Quarter-finals

Previous European best: Semi-finals (2018/19, 2020/21)

Quarter-final record: W2 L3

Group stage: Group C winners (W4 D1 L1 F19 A5)

Group stage top scorers: Caitlin Foord, Frida Maanum (4)

Last season: Quarter-finals

Previous European best: Winners (2006/07)

Quarter-final record: W6 L8

Women's Champions League: Meet the last eight

Roma vs Barcelona (21 & 29 March)

Past European meetings

None

Group stage: Group B runners-up (W4 D1 L1 F16 A8)

Group stage top scorers: Valentina Giacinti (4)

Last season: Not in competition

Previous European best: Debut season

Group stage: Group D winners (W5 D0 L1 F29 A6)

Group stage top scorer: Aitana Bonmatí (5)

Last season: Runners-up

Previous European best: Winners (2020/21)

Quarter-final record: W5 L3

Lyon vs Chelsea (22 & 30 March)

Lyon and Chelsea stars collide

Past European meetings

2019 semi-finals: Lyon 2-1 Chelsea/Chelsea 1-1 Lyon (Lyon win 3-2 agg)

Group stage: Group C runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F10 A6)

Group stage top scorer: Melvine Malard (4)

Last season: Winners

Previous European best: Winners x 8 (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22)

Quarter-final record: W12 L1

Group stage: Group A winners (W5 D1 L0 F19 A1)

Group stage top scorer: Sam Kerr (5)

Last season: Group stage

Previous European best: Runners-up (2020/21)

Quarter-final record: W3 L0

Paris Saint-Germain vs Wolfsburg (22 & 30 March)

Wolfsburg vs Paris 2014/15 flashback

Past European meetings

2015 semi-finals: Wolfsburg 0-2 Paris/Paris 1-2 Wolfsburg (Paris win 3-2 agg)

Group stage: Group A runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F11 A5)

Group stage top scorer: Kadidiatou Diani (3)

Last season: Semi-finals

Previous European best: Runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)

Quarter-final record: W6 L1

Group stage: Group B winners (W4 D2 L0 F19 A5)

Group stage top scorer: Ewa Pajor (7)

Last season: Semi-finals

Previous European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)

Quarter-final record: W7 L3

Does the away goals rule still apply?

The so-called away goals rule was removed last season, so ties level after 180 minutes in the quarter-finals or semi-finals will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes then it goes to a penalty shoot-out.

Where can I watch Women's Champions League knockout games?

Just as in the group stage, all games will be streamed live and for free on DAZN//YouTube. You can also watch the DAZN streams in our MatchCentres.