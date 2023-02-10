Women's Champions League quarter-final draw: Lyon-Chelsea, Paris-Wolfsburg, Roma-Barcelona, Bayern-Arsenal

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Lyon will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals with the draw also matching Paris Saint-Germain with Wolfsburg, Roma against Barcelona and Bayern München versus Arsenal.

The draw has also opened up a potential semi-final meeting between Lyon and Barcelona, who faced off in the 2019 and 2022 finals. The exact schedule for the quarter-finals is to follow.

Women's Champions League knockout draw Quarter-finals (21/22 & 28/29 March) Bayern München vs Arsenal

Lyon vs Chelsea

Roma vs Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain vs Wolfsburg Semi-finals (22/23 & 29/30 April)

1: Paris / Wolfsburg vs Bayern / Arsenal

2: Lyon / Chelsea vs Roma / Barcelona Final (3 June, Eindhoven) Winners semi-final 2 vs Winners semi-final 1

Women's Champions League quarter-finals: Tie by tie

Bayern München vs Arsenal

Past European meetings

None

Group stage: Group D runners-up (W5 D0 L1 F14 A7)

Group stage top scorers: Georgia Stanway, Klara Bühl (3)

Last season: Quarter-finals

Previous European best: Semi-finals (2018/19, 2020/21)

Quarter-final record: W2 L3

Group stage: Group C winners (W4 D1 L1 F19 A5)

Group stage top scorers: Caitlin Foord, Frida Maanum (4)

Last season: Quarter-finals

Previous European best: Winners (2006/07)

Quarter-final record: W6 L8

Lyon vs Chelsea

Past European meetings

2019 semi-finals: Lyon 2-1 Chelsea/Chelsea 1-1 Lyon (Lyon win 3-2 agg)

Group stage: Group C runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F10 A6)

Group stage top scorer: Melvine Malard (4)

Last season: Winners

Previous European best: Winners x 8 (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22)

Quarter-final record: W12 L1

Group stage: Group A winners (W5 D1 L0 F19 A1)

Group stage top scorer: Sam Kerr (5)

Last season: Group stage

Previous European best: Runners-up (2020/21)

Quarter-final record: W3 L0

Roma vs Barcelona

Past European meetings

None

Group stage: Group B runners-up (W4 D1 L1 F16 A8)

Group stage top scorers: Valentina Giacinti (4)

Last season: Not in competition

Previous European best: Debut season

Group stage: Group D winners (W5 D0 L1 F29 A6)

Group stage top scorer: Aitana Bonmatí (5)

Last season: Runners-up

Previous European best: Winners (2020/21)

Quarter-final record: W5 L3

Paris Saint-Germain vs Wolfsburg

Past European meetings

2015 semi-finals: Wolfsburg 0-2 Paris/Paris 1-2 Wolfsburg (Paris win 3-2 agg)

Group stage: Group A runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F11 A5)

Group stage top scorer: Kadidiatou Diani (3)

Last season: Semi-finals

Previous European best: Runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)

Quarter-final record: W6 L1

Group stage: Group B winners (W4 D2 L0 F19 A5)

Group stage top scorer: Ewa Pajor (7)

Last season: Semi-finals

Previous European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)

Quarter-final record: W7 L3

When are the Women's Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 21/22 March

Second legs: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First legs: 22/23 April

Second legs: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadium, Eindhoven)

18:00 CET, Saturday 3 June

Does the away goals rule still apply?

The so-called away goals rule was removed last season, so ties level after 180 minutes in the quarter-finals or semi-finals will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes then it goes to a penalty shoot-out.

Where can I watch Women's Champions League knockout games?

Just as in the group stage, all games will be streamed live and for free on DAZN//YouTube. You can also watch the DAZN streams in our MatchCentres.