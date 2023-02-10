Women's Champions League quarter-final draw: Lyon-Chelsea, Paris-Wolfsburg, Roma-Barcelona, Bayern-Arsenal
Friday, 10 February 2023
Article summary
Holders Lyon will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals, the draw also matching Paris with Wolfsburg.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA Women's Champions League holders Lyon will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals with the draw also matching Paris Saint-Germain with Wolfsburg, Roma against Barcelona and Bayern München versus Arsenal.
The draw has also opened up a potential semi-final meeting between Lyon and Barcelona, who faced off in the 2019 and 2022 finals. The exact schedule for the quarter-finals is to follow.
Women's Champions League knockout draw
Quarter-finals (21/22 & 28/29 March)
Bayern München vs Arsenal
Lyon vs Chelsea
Roma vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain vs Wolfsburg
Semi-finals (22/23 & 29/30 April)
1: Paris / Wolfsburg vs Bayern / Arsenal
2: Lyon / Chelsea vs Roma / Barcelona
Final (3 June, Eindhoven)
Winners semi-final 2 vs Winners semi-final 1
Women's Champions League quarter-finals: Tie by tie
Bayern München vs Arsenal
Past European meetings
None
Bayern München (GER)
Group stage: Group D runners-up (W5 D0 L1 F14 A7)
Group stage top scorers: Georgia Stanway, Klara Bühl (3)
Last season: Quarter-finals
Previous European best: Semi-finals (2018/19, 2020/21)
Quarter-final record: W2 L3
Arsenal (ENG)
Group stage: Group C winners (W4 D1 L1 F19 A5)
Group stage top scorers: Caitlin Foord, Frida Maanum (4)
Last season: Quarter-finals
Previous European best: Winners (2006/07)
Quarter-final record: W6 L8
Lyon vs Chelsea
Past European meetings
2019 semi-finals: Lyon 2-1 Chelsea/Chelsea 1-1 Lyon (Lyon win 3-2 agg)
Lyon (FRA, holders)
Group stage: Group C runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F10 A6)
Group stage top scorer: Melvine Malard (4)
Last season: Winners
Previous European best: Winners x 8 (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22)
Quarter-final record: W12 L1
Chelsea (ENG)
Group stage: Group A winners (W5 D1 L0 F19 A1)
Group stage top scorer: Sam Kerr (5)
Last season: Group stage
Previous European best: Runners-up (2020/21)
Quarter-final record: W3 L0
Roma vs Barcelona
Past European meetings
None
Roma (ITA)
Group stage: Group B runners-up (W4 D1 L1 F16 A8)
Group stage top scorers: Valentina Giacinti (4)
Last season: Not in competition
Previous European best: Debut season
Barcelona (ESP)
Group stage: Group D winners (W5 D0 L1 F29 A6)
Group stage top scorer: Aitana Bonmatí (5)
Last season: Runners-up
Previous European best: Winners (2020/21)
Quarter-final record: W5 L3
Paris Saint-Germain vs Wolfsburg
Past European meetings
2015 semi-finals: Wolfsburg 0-2 Paris/Paris 1-2 Wolfsburg (Paris win 3-2 agg)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Group stage: Group A runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F11 A5)
Group stage top scorer: Kadidiatou Diani (3)
Last season: Semi-finals
Previous European best: Runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)
Quarter-final record: W6 L1
Wolfsburg (GER)
Group stage: Group B winners (W4 D2 L0 F19 A5)
Group stage top scorer: Ewa Pajor (7)
Last season: Semi-finals
Previous European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)
Quarter-final record: W7 L3
When are the Women's Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final?
Quarter-finals
First legs: 21/22 March
Second legs: 29/30 March
Semi-finals
First legs: 22/23 April
Second legs: 29/30 April
Final (PSV Stadium, Eindhoven)
18:00 CET, Saturday 3 June
Does the away goals rule still apply?
The so-called away goals rule was removed last season, so ties level after 180 minutes in the quarter-finals or semi-finals will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes then it goes to a penalty shoot-out.
Where can I watch Women's Champions League knockout games?
Just as in the group stage, all games will be streamed live and for free on DAZN//YouTube. You can also watch the DAZN streams in our MatchCentres.
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 18:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 1 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.