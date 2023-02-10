Women's Champions League quarter-finals: Lyon-Chelsea, Paris-Wolfsburg, Roma-Barcelona, Bayern-Arsenal
Friday, 10 February 2023
Article summary
Holders Lyon will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals, the ties also matching Paris with Wolfsburg starting 21 and 22 March.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA Women's Champions League holders Lyon will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals with the ties also matching Paris Saint-Germain with Wolfsburg, Roma against Barcelona and Bayern München versus Arsenal.
The draw has also opened up a potential semi-final meeting between Lyon and Barcelona, who faced off in the 2019 and 2022 finals.
Women's Champions League knockout bracket
Quarter-finals
First legs:
Tuesday 21 March
Bayern München vs Arsenal (18:45)
Roma vs Barcelona (21:00)
Wednesday 22 March
Lyon vs Chelsea (18:45)
Paris Saint-Germain vs Wolfsburg (21:00)
Second legs:
Wednesday 29 March
Barcelona vs Roma (18:45)
Arsenal vs Bayern München (21:00)
Thursday 30 March
Wolfsburg vs Paris Saint-Germain (18:45)
Chelsea vs Lyon (21:00)
All times CET
Semi-finals (22/23 & 29/30 April)
1: Paris / Wolfsburg vs Bayern / Arsenal
2: Lyon / Chelsea vs Roma / Barcelona
Final (3 June, Eindhoven)
Winner semi-final 2 vs Winner semi-final 1
Women's Champions League quarter-finals: Tie by tie
Bayern München vs Arsenal (21 & 29 March)
Past European meetings
None
Bayern München (GER)
Group stage: Group D runners-up (W5 D0 L1 F14 A7)
Group stage top scorers: Georgia Stanway, Klara Bühl (3)
Last season: Quarter-finals
Previous European best: Semi-finals (2018/19, 2020/21)
Quarter-final record: W2 L3
Arsenal (ENG)
Group stage: Group C winners (W4 D1 L1 F19 A5)
Group stage top scorers: Caitlin Foord, Frida Maanum (4)
Last season: Quarter-finals
Previous European best: Winners (2006/07)
Quarter-final record: W6 L8
Roma vs Barcelona (21 & 29 March)
Past European meetings
None
Roma (ITA)
Group stage: Group B runners-up (W4 D1 L1 F16 A8)
Group stage top scorers: Valentina Giacinti (4)
Last season: Not in competition
Previous European best: Debut season
Barcelona (ESP)
Group stage: Group D winners (W5 D0 L1 F29 A6)
Group stage top scorer: Aitana Bonmatí (5)
Last season: Runners-up
Previous European best: Winners (2020/21)
Quarter-final record: W5 L3
Lyon vs Chelsea (22 & 30 March)
Past European meetings
2019 semi-finals: Lyon 2-1 Chelsea/Chelsea 1-1 Lyon (Lyon win 3-2 agg)
Lyon (FRA, holders)
Group stage: Group C runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F10 A6)
Group stage top scorer: Melvine Malard (4)
Last season: Winners
Previous European best: Winners x 8 (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22)
Quarter-final record: W12 L1
Chelsea (ENG)
Group stage: Group A winners (W5 D1 L0 F19 A1)
Group stage top scorer: Sam Kerr (5)
Last season: Group stage
Previous European best: Runners-up (2020/21)
Quarter-final record: W3 L0
Paris Saint-Germain vs Wolfsburg (22 & 30 March)
Past European meetings
2015 semi-finals: Wolfsburg 0-2 Paris/Paris 1-2 Wolfsburg (Paris win 3-2 agg)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Group stage: Group A runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F11 A5)
Group stage top scorer: Kadidiatou Diani (3)
Last season: Semi-finals
Previous European best: Runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)
Quarter-final record: W6 L1
Wolfsburg (GER)
Group stage: Group B winners (W4 D2 L0 F19 A5)
Group stage top scorer: Ewa Pajor (7)
Last season: Semi-finals
Previous European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)
Quarter-final record: W7 L3
Does the away goals rule still apply?
The so-called away goals rule was removed last season, so ties level after 180 minutes in the quarter-finals or semi-finals will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes then it goes to a penalty shoot-out.
Where can I watch Women's Champions League knockout games?
Just as in the group stage, all games will be streamed live and for free on DAZN//YouTube. You can also watch the DAZN streams in our MatchCentres.
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 1 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.