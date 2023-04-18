UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Women's Champions League final, Eindhoven 2023: Tickets

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

All the ticket information.

Lyon fans make themselves heard during last season's final triumph against Barcelona
Lyon fans make themselves heard during last season's final triumph against Barcelona Getty Images

Tickets for the 3 June final in Eindhoven went on sale on 14 February. At the moment tickets are temporarily not available and remaining tickets will go sale on 15 May.

Information

The 35,000-capacity venue will be the first in the Netherlands to stage the final, which is scheduled to be played at 16:00 CET on Saturday 3 June. Ticket prices start at €15.

Ticket prices

Category 1: €25
Category 2: €20
Category 3: €15

"This year's UEFA Women's Champions League final will be one of the highlights of the football calendar so don't wait to buy your tickets," said UEFA managing director of women's football Nadine Kessler.

"PSV Stadion and Eindhoven are ready to welcome fans and give everyone an unforgettable experience while witnessing the best players in the world compete to be crowned the champions of Europe," Kessler added.

Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) women's football manager Lucienne Reichardt said: "We are definitely looking forward to hosting this game together with PSV Eindhoven and the city of Eindhoven, and we are aiming to have the final played in front of a full stadium. A game like this offers a great opportunity to witness live the best of what European women's football has to offer."

