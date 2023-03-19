Roma vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Roma and Barcelona meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 21 March at Stadio Olimpico.

Roma vs Barcelona at a glance When: Tuesday 21 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

Second leg: Wednesday 29 March (18:45 CET kick-off), Camp Nou

What do you need to know

Having got through the group stage in some comfort on debut, Roma's reward is to face a Barcelona team looking as awesome as ever, aiming to reach a fourth final in five years and win back the trophy Lyon snatched last May in Turin. Roma did hold Wolfsburg at home in their group, at a time when the German side were on free-scoring form, and do boast two players more than familiar with the Blaugrana: striker Andressa Alves and new signing Vicky Losada, who could fairly be described as a Barcelona legend.

But then Barcelona are hardly short of star power: they proved that by scoring 29 goals in their six group games despite the season-long absence of 2021/21 player of the tournament Alexia Putellas. And with their experience of competition-record crowds at the Camp Nou (which will indeed host the second leg), they will not be intimidated as Roma stage a major women's fixture at Stadio Olimpico for the first time.

Meet the quarter-finalists

Form guide

Roma

Last six games (most recent result first): WWLWWW

Last match: Fiorentina 1-5 Roma, 17/03

Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia final

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Barcelona 5-1 Valencia, 17/03

Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga

Squad changes

Roma

In: Lucia di Guglielmo, Vicky Losada, Alva Selerud

Out: Mina Bergersen, Anastasia Ferrara, Nina Kajzba, Paloma Lázaro

Barcelona

In: Giulia Dragoni

Out: Ona Baradad, Laura Coronado, Esther Laborde

Predicted line-ups

Roma: Caesar; Bartoli, Wenninger, Linari, Minami; Andressa Alves, Greggi, Giugliano; Serturini, Giachinti, Haavi

Barcelona: Paños; Bronze, Paredes, León, Rolfö; Graham Hansen, Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijaaro, Pina; Oshoala

Bracket Predictor

View from the camps

Alessandro Spugna, Roma coach: "We are facing the strongest team in the world at the moment; they have no weaknesses but great quality in all departments. We will have to work on the qualities that have allowed us to get this far, continuing to work with great humility."

Jonatan Giráldez, Barcelona coach: "When you get to the quarter-finals, any tie is tough. Whilst Roma are making their first appearance in the competition, they are going very well in the Italian league. They gave Wolfsburg a fright and we know it will be a competitive tie."

