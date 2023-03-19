Roma vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups
Sunday, 19 March 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Roma and Barcelona.
Article top media content
Article body
Roma and Barcelona meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 21 March at Stadio Olimpico.
Roma vs Barcelona at a glance
When: Tuesday 21 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Second leg: Wednesday 29 March (18:45 CET kick-off), Camp Nou
What do you need to know
Having got through the group stage in some comfort on debut, Roma's reward is to face a Barcelona team looking as awesome as ever, aiming to reach a fourth final in five years and win back the trophy Lyon snatched last May in Turin. Roma did hold Wolfsburg at home in their group, at a time when the German side were on free-scoring form, and do boast two players more than familiar with the Blaugrana: striker Andressa Alves and new signing Vicky Losada, who could fairly be described as a Barcelona legend.
But then Barcelona are hardly short of star power: they proved that by scoring 29 goals in their six group games despite the season-long absence of 2021/21 player of the tournament Alexia Putellas. And with their experience of competition-record crowds at the Camp Nou (which will indeed host the second leg), they will not be intimidated as Roma stage a major women's fixture at Stadio Olimpico for the first time.
Form guide
Roma
Last six games (most recent result first): WWLWWW
Last match: Fiorentina 1-5 Roma, 17/03
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia final
Barcelona
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Barcelona 5-1 Valencia, 17/03
Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga
Where to watch
Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Squad changes
Roma
In: Lucia di Guglielmo, Vicky Losada, Alva Selerud
Out: Mina Bergersen, Anastasia Ferrara, Nina Kajzba, Paloma Lázaro
Barcelona
In: Giulia Dragoni
Out: Ona Baradad, Laura Coronado, Esther Laborde
Predicted line-ups
Roma: Caesar; Bartoli, Wenninger, Linari, Minami; Andressa Alves, Greggi, Giugliano; Serturini, Giachinti, Haavi
Barcelona: Paños; Bronze, Paredes, León, Rolfö; Graham Hansen, Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijaaro, Pina; Oshoala
View from the camps
Alessandro Spugna, Roma coach: "We are facing the strongest team in the world at the moment; they have no weaknesses but great quality in all departments. We will have to work on the qualities that have allowed us to get this far, continuing to work with great humility."
Jonatan Giráldez, Barcelona coach: "When you get to the quarter-finals, any tie is tough. Whilst Roma are making their first appearance in the competition, they are going very well in the Italian league. They gave Wolfsburg a fright and we know it will be a competitive tie."
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 16:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 1 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.