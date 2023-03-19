Bayern München vs Arsenal Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Bayern München and Arsenal meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 21 March at the Fußball Arena München.

Bayern vs Arsenal at a glance When: Tuesday 21 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

Second leg: Wednesday 29 March (21:00 CET kick-off), Arsenal Stadium

What do you need to know

Both these teams fell in the quarter-finals last season, Bayern to Paris Saint-Germain in extra time and Arsenal against Wolfsburg. Each also beat a 2022 finalist in the group stage, Bayern defeating Barcelona and Arsenal prevailing 5-1 at holders Lyon. Bayern have unhappy memories of meeting ﻿Chelsea in the 2020/21 semis and 2017/18 round of 32 but then Arsenal have lost five out of six knockout ties against German clubs.

Bayern, since losing 3-0 at Barcelona a couple of weeks before their return victory, are on a run of 12 straight competitive wins. The likes of Lea Schüller, Klara Bühl, Lina Magull and England's Georgia Stanway are all in good attacking form though there was a blow earlier this month with the loss for the season of Linda Dallmann, at that point Bayern's top scorer.

Arsenal, in a record 15th quarter-final, aim to reach their first semi since 2012/13, and after a mixed start to the year in the long-term absence of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, showed their true face earlier this month when they came from behind to beat Chelsea 3-1 in the League Cup final. That victory was orchestrated by captain Kim Little, who scored when they got past Italy's Torres in the last eight a decade ago. Newly in their squad are January signings Kathrine Kühl and Miedema's Netherlands colleague Victoria Pelova (who faced Arsenal with Ajax in round 2) as the Gunners look to recapture the form of their Mead-inspired success at Lyon.

Meet the quarter-finalists

Form guide

Bayern

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW

Last match: Köln 0-5 Bayern, 18/03

Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Arsenal

Last six games: WWWLLW

Last match: Arsenal 4-0 Reading, 12/03

Where they stand: 4th in Women's Super League, League Cup winners

Squad changes

Bayern

In: Tuwa Hansen

Out: Janina Leitzig

Arsenal

In: Sabrina d'Angelo, Kathrine Kühl, Victoria Pelova

Out: Mana Iwabuchi, Jordan Nobbs

Predicted line-ups

Bayern: Grohs; Rall, Viggósdóttir, Kumagai, Hansen; Stanway, Zadrazil; Magull, Lohmann, Bühl; Schüller

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Martiz, Williamson, Raffaelle, Catley; Maanum, Little, Wälti; Pelova, Blackstenius, Foord

View from the camps

