Bayern München vs Arsenal Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Sunday, 19 March 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Bayern and Arsenal.

England's Georgia Stanway of Bayern will face Arsenal and former Bundesliga player Lia Wälti
England's Georgia Stanway of Bayern will face Arsenal and former Bundesliga player Lia Wälti UEFA

Bayern München and Arsenal meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 21 March at the Fußball Arena München.

Bayern vs Arsenal at a glance

When: Tuesday 21 March (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Second leg: Wednesday 29 March (21:00 CET kick-off), Arsenal Stadium

What do you need to know

Both these teams fell in the quarter-finals last season, Bayern to Paris Saint-Germain in extra time and Arsenal against Wolfsburg. Each also beat a 2022 finalist in the group stage, Bayern defeating Barcelona and Arsenal prevailing 5-1 at holders Lyon. Bayern have unhappy memories of meeting ﻿Chelsea in the 2020/21 semis and 2017/18 round of 32 but then Arsenal have lost five out of six knockout ties against German clubs.

Bayern, since losing 3-0 at Barcelona a couple of weeks before their return victory, are on a run of 12 straight competitive wins. The likes of Lea Schüller, Klara Bühl, Lina Magull and England's Georgia Stanway are all in good attacking form though there was a blow earlier this month with the loss for the season of Linda Dallmann, at that point Bayern's top scorer.

Arsenal, in a record 15th quarter-final, aim to reach their first semi since 2012/13, and after a mixed start to the year in the long-term absence of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, showed their true face earlier this month when they came from behind to beat Chelsea 3-1 in the League Cup final. That victory was orchestrated by captain Kim Little, who scored when they got past Italy's Torres in the last eight a decade ago. Newly in their squad are January signings Kathrine Kühl and Miedema's Netherlands colleague Victoria Pelova (who faced Arsenal with Ajax in round 2) as the Gunners look to recapture the form of their Mead-inspired success at Lyon.

Watch every Bayern group stage goal

Meet the quarter-finalists

Form guide

Bayern
Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW
Last match: Köln 0-5 Bayern, 18/03
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Arsenal
Last six games: WWWLLW
Last match: Arsenal 4-0 Reading, 12/03
Where they stand: 4th in Women's Super League, League Cup winners

Where to watch

Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Squad changes

Bayern
In: Tuwa Hansen
Out: Janina Leitzig

Arsenal
In: Sabrina d'Angelo, Kathrine Kühl, Victoria Pelova
Out: Mana Iwabuchi, Jordan Nobbs

Watch every Arsenal group stage goal

Predicted line-ups

Bayern: Grohs; Rall, Viggósdóttir, Kumagai, Hansen; Stanway, Zadrazil; Magull, Lohmann, Bühl; Schüller

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Martiz, Williamson, Raffaelle, Catley; Maanum, Little, Wälti; Pelova, Blackstenius, Foord

Bracket Predictor

View from the camps

To follow

Final tickets on sale

Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?

Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 16:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.

First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.

On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 1 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.

