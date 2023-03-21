UEFA Women's Champions League Performance Insight: How crosses carry a potent goal threat

When the UEFA Women's Champions League resumes this week, teams will need to be at their vigilant best when it comes to defending crosses.

That is one conclusion to draw from the fact that almost exactly one-third – or 32% – of the 130 open-play goals scored in the group stage came from balls from the wide areas.

To break down the data further, the most productive form of cross was cut-backs, which accounted for 50% of goals from crosses. Next were whipped crosses (38%), followed by driven crosses (12%).

With fewer powerful No9s, there has been a shift away from wide and high crosses, as illustrated by the examples in the video analysis above which shows six group stage goals from crosses – all of them either cut-backs or low balls across the box.

Analysis: Pressing pays

This focus on goalscoring is part of a wider analysis supported by Redzone and consolidated and scrutinised by the Performance Analysis team at UEFA.

As the video analysis highlights, there is a consistent pattern of teams breaking into the penalty box and providing crosses from the half-space just inside the area.

Additionally, UEFA's match observers have noted a trend for teams to work the ball centrally then go wide before crossing. As mentioned in a previous analysis article, 36% of goals were scored after teams had progressed the ball centrally compared with (24%) following progressions outside.

Analysis explained

In the first crossing sequence featured in the video analysis – from Chelsea's home victory over Vllaznia – we see Pernille Harder advance centrally and then look wide to feed Guro Reiten, breaking into space in the inside-left channel. Reiten meets the pass on the left side of the box – in the above-mentioned half-space – and cuts the ball back for Sam Kerr to finish.

Another tendency cited by the UEFA Technical Observer Panel is for teams to break down a low block with combinations before delivering the cross. This is the case with Clip 2, which shows Juventus score against Zürich after the Italian side open up their opponents down the left with a couple of combinations – between Barbara Bonansea and Valentina Cernoia, and then, crucially, between Lineth Beerensteyn and Cernoia.

A give-and-go between this last pair puts Cernoia in the clear on the left side of the box to provide the cut-back for Cristiana Girelli's third goal of the game.

Juventus' Cristiana Girelli celebrates after scoring against Zürich AFP via Getty Images

On the question of combinations out wide, the UEFA Technical Observer Panel saw another advantage: "Teams are creating with more players in wide areas – three minimum – which then brings opposition players out from box and then increases the chance of success from the cross. Good teams are trying to take out a full-back and centre-back so they know they're creating opportunities in the box for their centre-forward to attack the ball one-v-one."

In Clip 3, which shows Aitana Bonmatí's fine finish from a Fridolina Rolfö cut-back in Barcelona's home victory over Bayern München, we see three Blaugrana players in the box along with three from Bayern. UEFA's data shows that on average there are three attackers inside the penalty box at the time of contact with the cross versus four defenders.

To cite another piece of data, 39% of open-play goals in the group stage were scored against teams defending in a structured low/mid block. Clips 4 and 5 show different types of goals, though. For Cross 4 we see Arsenal counter quickly following a regain against Zürich – a move that ends with a cross rolled across the face of goal by Frida Maanum for Stina Blackstenius to slot in at the far post.

Cross 5, meanwhile, follows an individual surge down the outside by Bayern's Lea Schüller, who outpaces Barcelona's Mapi León and cuts the ball back from the half-space for Lina Magull's low finish in the German side's home victory in December.

Finally, another Arsenal goal features in Clip 6 – this time after a Kim Little ball behind the back line of Lyon which Beth Mead drives across the five-metre box for Caitlin Foord to convert at the far post.

It is worth adding that the way in which defenders deal with crosses is currently the subject of a study by UEFA's team of analysts and these findings will appear in the end-of-season technical reports for both the women's and men's club competitions.

As the UEFA Technical Observer Panel said: "Defending deliveries from wide areas is important to how well a team defend their box. Teams look like they're more organised in defending but then how effectively do they defend the most crucial goal creation area?"

The evidence of the group stage is that they have room for improvement.

How the group stage goals were scored

Under the microscope

The Women's Champions League quarter-finals kick off on Tuesday and the UEFA analysis team will be providing further articles as the competition unfolds.

Atle Rosseland, the team leader for performance analysis in UEFA's football department, said: "With regards to performance analysis, we will do our utmost to ensure that all national associations and stakeholders across the football landscape have access to the latest information on technical and tactical trends from the Women's Champions League and Women's EURO tournaments.

"We will also do analysis projects across the women's youth tournaments to ensure all stakeholders are up to date with technical and tactical demands in the women's youth game, which are increasing year by year."