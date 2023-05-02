UEFA Women's Champions League: 2022/23 in numbers

1 Roma made it through the group stage in their debut European season, just as Real Madrid did a year ago.

3 Barcelona are the third club to reach three finals in a row, after Lyon and Umeå.

4 Sam Kerr set a new record of four goals in a group game in Chelsea's 8-0 defeat of Vllaznia, equalled on Matchday 5 by Cristiana Girelli for Juventus against Zürich.

Kerr hits four

5 Arsenal's 5-1 win at Lyon on Matchday 1 was the first time the eight-time European champions had conceded five goals at home in a competitive game since FC Lyon became Olympique Lyonnais in 2004.

6 Number of last season's quarter-finalists who came through the group stage to get there again: Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Lyon, Paris and Wolfsburg.

8 Ewa Pajor of Wolfsburg is the pre-final top scorer on eight goals.

11 Wolfsburg have achieved the unique feat of making 11 quarter-finals in 11 consecutive seasons since their 2012/13 debut.

15 Arsenal reached a 15th quarter-final in as many campaigns since the inaugural 2001/02 edition, a record tally and ahead of Lyon by one.

Highlights: Lyon 1-5 Arsenal

29 Barcelona set a new group stage record goal tally having scored 24 last season, one behind Paris's total.

33 Vllaznia made history as the first Albanian side to get to the last 16 of a UEFA women's competition and the first club from their nation of either gender to do so for 33 years, since KF Tirana (then known as 17 Nëntori) in the men's 1989/90 European Cup.

51 Saves made by Slavia Praha's Olivie Lukášová, the most by any goalkeeper in the competition.

Slavia goalkeeper Olivie Lukášová Getty Images

61.7 Barcelona's average possession percentage per game; they also lead on passing accuracy (86.3%) and goal attempts (248).

86 Sarah Bouhaddi's new record tally of appearances by a goalkeeper in this competition after moving ahead of Emma Byrne's 77.

90 Alex Popp became only the second player after Wendie Renard to reach 90 UEFA women's club appearances in Wolfsburg's Matchday 5 draw against Slavia Praha.

100 Lyon became the first team to record 100 wins in the competition on Matchday 4 against Zürich; earlier in the group stage, also against the Swiss champions, Arsenal became only the second club after Lyon to reach 100 UEFA women's competition matches.

Lyon's 100th win

206 Total goals in the competition proper prior to the final, an average of 3.44. Between them 63 are by the finalists (37 by Barcelona, 26 for Wolfsburg).

450 Lyon reached a new mark of 450 UEFA women's club goals in their 1-0 win at Arsenal (who stand second but ended the season just short of their own new milestone, on 299).

648,028 A new total attendance record for the competition with the final still to come, already beating 551,578 from last season; including qualifying, this season's tally is 726,206.

