2022/23 UEFA Women's League Goal of the Season: Frida Maanum heads top ten strikes

The top ten goals of the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League campaign have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, with Frida Maanum's long-range finish for Arsenal against Bayern Münchenearning first billing as Goal of the Season.

Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen took second spot for her surging run and powerful strike against Chelsea, while Mariona Caldentey's audacious effort from close to the halfway line for Barça away to Rosengård came third.

1 Frida Maanum (Arsenal 2-0 Bayern) – Quarter-final second leg, 29/03/23

2 Caroline Graham Hansen (Chelsea 0-1 Barcelona) – Semi-final first leg, 22/04/23

3 Mariona Caldentey (Rosengård 1-4 Barcelona) – Group stage Matchday 2, 27/10/22

4 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona 3-0 Bayern) – Group stage Matchday 3, 24/11/22

5 Mapi León (Barcelona 5-1 Roma) – Quarter-final second leg, 29/03/23

6 Sam Kerr (Chelsea 3-0 Paris Saint-Germain) – Group stage Matchday 6, 22/12/22

7 Alex Popp (Wolfsburg 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain) – Quarter-final second leg, 30/03/23

8 Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona 9-0 Benfica) – Group stage Matchday 1, 19/10/22

9 Ramona Bachmann (Vllaznia 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain) – Group stage Matchday 4, 08/12/22

10 Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal 3-1 Zürich) – Group stage Matchday 2, 27/10/22