UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Arsenal's Frida Maanum tops fan vote for best goal of 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League

Friday, June 9, 2023

Frida Maanum's quarter-final effort for Arsenal against Bayern won the fan vote for goal of the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League season.

Watch Maanum's goal against Bayern

Frida Maanum's quarter-final second-leg strike for Arsenal at home to Bayern München has been voted goal of the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League in a fan poll.

The top ten goals of the 2022/23 competition were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

The public poll agreed with the technical panel that Maanum's crucial long-distance strike against Bayern topped the lot ahead of another knockout goal across London, Caroline Graham Hansen's early stunner in the semis for Barcelona at Chelsea. Another Barcelona goal, by Mapi León against Roma on the same night as Maanum's effort, was third in the poll.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2022/232 UEFA Women's Champions League

1 Frida Maanum (Arsenal 2-0 Bayern) – Quarter-final second leg, 29/03/2023

2 Caroline Graham Hansen (Chelsea 0-1 Barcelona) – Semi-final first leg, 22/04/2023

3 Mapi León (Barcelona 5-1 Roma) – Quarter-final second leg, 29/03/2023

UEFA's Technical Observer panel top ten

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, June 9, 2023

Selected for you

Top ten goals of the season
Live 05/06/2023

Top ten goals of the season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has chosen their top ten goals of the season.