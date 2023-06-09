Arsenal's Frida Maanum tops fan vote for best goal of 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League

Frida Maanum's quarter-final second-leg strike for Arsenal at home to Bayern München has been voted goal of the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League in a fan poll.

The top ten goals of the 2022/23 competition were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

The public poll agreed with the technical panel that Maanum's crucial long-distance strike against Bayern topped the lot ahead of another knockout goal across London, Caroline Graham Hansen's early stunner in the semis for Barcelona at Chelsea. Another Barcelona goal, by Mapi León against Roma on the same night as Maanum's effort, was third in the poll.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2022/232 UEFA Women's Champions League

1 Frida Maanum (Arsenal 2-0 Bayern) – Quarter-final second leg, 29/03/2023

2 Caroline Graham Hansen (Chelsea 0-1 Barcelona) – Semi-final first leg, 22/04/2023

3 Mapi León (Barcelona 5-1 Roma) – Quarter-final second leg, 29/03/2023

