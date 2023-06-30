UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's Champions League round 1 groups

Friday, June 30, 2023

The draw has set the knockout mini-tournaments to be played on 6 and 9 September.

The league path groups
The UEFA Women's Champions League round 1 groups have been set, beginning the 2023/24 season.

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which begins in November. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments: semi-finals on 6 September and finals/third-place play-offs on 9 September.

The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, which will decide the 12 teams joining holders Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea in the group stage.

The hosts of the knockout mini-tournaments will be confirmed from among the clubs in each group.

See who enters in round 2 and group stage

Round 1 grups

League path:

  • Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.
  • They have been drawn into four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.
  • The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1:

Semi-finals
Twente vs Sturm Graz
Levante vs Stjarnan

Group 2:

Semi-finals
Juventus vs Okzhetpes
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Slovácko

Group 3:

Semi-finals
Paris FC vs Kryvbas
Arsenal vs Linköping

Group 4:

Semi-finals
Brøndby vs Celtic
Minsk vs Vålerenga

Enter in round 2:

Wolfsburg
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Sparta Praha
Häcken
Manchester United

Champions path:

  • 41 teams are entering at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.
  • They have been drawn into 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments: eight with four teams and three with three teams.
  • The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1:

Semi-finals
Ferencváros vs Qiryat Gat
Universitatea Olimpia Cluj vs Spartak Myjava

Group 2:

Semi-finals
Vorskla vs Flora Tallinn
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Osijek

Group 3:

Semi-finals
 Mura vs Samegrelo
Apollon LFC vs Ljuboten

Group 4:

Semi-finals
HB Køge vs KuPS Kuopio
Spartak Subotica vs KÍ Klaksvík

Group 5:

Semi-finals
Anderlecht vs Katowice
Brann vs Lokomotiv Stara Zagora

Group 6:

Semi-finals
BIIK-Shymkent vs SFK Rīga
SL Benfica vs Cliftonville

Group 7:

Semi-finals
Valur vs Ankara BB Fomget
Vllaznia vs EP-Hajvalia

Group 8:

Semi-finals
Gintra vs Cardiff City
Glasgow City vs Shelbourne

Group 9:

Semi-final
 PAOK vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg

Final
St. Pölten vs PAOK / Racing FC Union Luxembourg

Group 10:

Semi-final
Dinamo-BSUPC vs Agarista Anenii Noi

Final
Ajax vs Dinamo-BSUPC / Agarista Anenii Noi

Group 11:

Semi-final
Breznica vs Birkirkara

Final
Zürich vs Breznica / Birkirkara

Enter in round 2:

Slavia Praha
Rosengård
Roma

The Champions Path groups
Club facts

• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 21st time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo extend their outright record to 21 straight appearances. Brøndby, after missing out last season, make a 20th entry.
• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.
• Arsenal, semi-finalists last season, were winners in 2006/07.
• Brøndby and Paris FC (as Juvisy), have previously reached the semi-finals while Glasgow City, Juventus, Linköping and Valur have been in the last eight.
• Arsenal beat Linköping in a dramatic quarter-final in 2010/11, both legs finishing as draws but the Gunners going through on away goals after Katie Chapman's 80th-minute equaliser in Sweden (Arsenal coming from behind three times in a tie that ended 3-3 on aggregate).
• Benfica and Juventus, like Arsenal, have played in both group stages since the round was introduced in 2021/22. Hoping to return after appearing in last season's group stage are St. Pölten, Vllaznia and Zürich. HB Køge were involved in the first group stage of 2020/21 but missed out a year ago.
• Debuts: Ankara BB Fomget, Cliftonville, GieKSa Katowice, Kryvbas.
• Samegrelo previously entered as FC Nike. Mura previously entered as Pomurje.

Season calendar

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)
Semi-finals: 6 September
Finals/third-place play-offs: 9 September

Round 2 draw
15 September, Nyon

Round 2
First leg: 10/11 October
Second leg: 18/19 October

Group stage draw
20 October, Nyon

Group stage
Matchday 1: 14/15 November
Matchday 2: 22/23 November
Matchday 3: 13/14 December
Matchday 4: 20/21 December
Matchday 5: 24/25 January
Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Quarter-final & semi-final draw
6 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals
First leg: 19/20 March
Second leg: 27/28 March

Semi-finals
First leg: 20/21 April
Second leg: 27/28 April

Final (San Mamés, Bilbao)
24, 25 or 26 May tbc

