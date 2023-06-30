The UEFA Women's Champions League round 1 groups have been set, beginning the 2023/24 season.

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which begins in November. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments: semi-finals on 6 September and finals/third-place play-offs on 9 September.

The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, which will decide the 12 teams joining holders Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea in the group stage.

The hosts of the knockout mini-tournaments will be confirmed from among the clubs in each group.

Round 1 grups

League path:

Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

They have been drawn into four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.

The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1:

Semi-finals

Twente vs Sturm Graz

Levante vs Stjarnan

Group 2:

Semi-finals

Juventus vs Okzhetpes

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Slovácko

Group 3:

Semi-finals

Paris FC vs Kryvbas

Arsenal vs Linköping

Group 4:

Semi-finals

Brøndby vs Celtic

Minsk vs Vålerenga



Enter in round 2:

Wolfsburg

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Sparta Praha

Häcken

Manchester United

Champions path:

41 teams are entering at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.

They have been drawn into 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments: eight with four teams and three with three teams.

The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1:

Semi-finals

Ferencváros vs Qiryat Gat

Universitatea Olimpia Cluj vs Spartak Myjava

Group 2:

Semi-finals

Vorskla vs Flora Tallinn

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Osijek

Group 3:

Semi-finals

Mura vs Samegrelo

Apollon LFC vs Ljuboten

Group 4:

Semi-finals

HB Køge vs KuPS Kuopio

Spartak Subotica vs KÍ Klaksvík

Group 5:

Semi-finals

Anderlecht vs Katowice

Brann vs Lokomotiv Stara Zagora

Group 6:

Semi-finals

BIIK-Shymkent vs SFK Rīga

SL Benfica vs Cliftonville

Group 7:

Semi-finals

Valur vs Ankara BB Fomget

Vllaznia vs EP-Hajvalia

Group 8:

Semi-finals

Gintra vs Cardiff City

Glasgow City vs Shelbourne

Group 9:

Semi-final

PAOK vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg

Final

St. Pölten vs PAOK / Racing FC Union Luxembourg

Group 10:

Semi-final

Dinamo-BSUPC vs Agarista Anenii Noi

Final

Ajax vs Dinamo-BSUPC / Agarista Anenii Noi

Group 11:

Semi-final

Breznica vs Birkirkara

Final

Zürich vs Breznica / Birkirkara

Enter in round 2:

Slavia Praha

Rosengård

Roma

The Champions Path groups UEFA

Club facts

• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 21st time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo extend their outright record to 21 straight appearances. Brøndby, after missing out last season, make a 20th entry.

• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.

• Arsenal, semi-finalists last season, were winners in 2006/07.

• Brøndby and Paris FC (as Juvisy), have previously reached the semi-finals while Glasgow City, Juventus, Linköping and Valur have been in the last eight.

• Arsenal beat Linköping in a dramatic quarter-final in 2010/11, both legs finishing as draws but the Gunners going through on away goals after Katie Chapman's 80th-minute equaliser in Sweden (Arsenal coming from behind three times in a tie that ended 3-3 on aggregate).

• Benfica and Juventus, like Arsenal, have played in both group stages since the round was introduced in 2021/22. Hoping to return after appearing in last season's group stage are St. Pölten, Vllaznia and Zürich. HB Køge were involved in the first group stage of 2020/21 but missed out a year ago.

• Debuts: Ankara BB Fomget, Cliftonville, GieKSa Katowice, Kryvbas.

• Samegrelo previously entered as FC Nike. Mura previously entered as Pomurje.

Season calendar

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Semi-finals: 6 September

Finals/third-place play-offs: 9 September

Round 2 draw

15 September, Nyon

Round 2

First leg: 10/11 October

Second leg: 18/19 October

Group stage draw

20 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 14/15 November

Matchday 2: 22/23 November

Matchday 3: 13/14 December

Matchday 4: 20/21 December

Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

6 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 19/20 March

Second leg: 27/28 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 20/21 April

Second leg: 27/28 April

Final (San Mamés, Bilbao)

24, 25 or 26 May tbc