2022/23 UEFA Women's Coach of the Year nominees announced: Jonatan Giráldez, Jorge Vilda, Sarina Wiegman

Jonatan Giráldez, Jorge Vilda and Sarina Wiegman are the top three nominees for the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award.

2022/23 UEFA Women's Coach of the Year nominees* Jonatan Giráldez (Barcelona)

Jorge Vilda (Spain)

Sarina Wiegman (England) *Listed in alphabetical order

The winner will be named – along with the UEFA Women's Player of the Year, UEFA Men's Player of the Year and UEFA Men's Coach of the Year – during the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony in Monaco on Thursday 31 August.

Jonatan Giráldez (Barcelona)

Promoted from assistant coach after Barcelona won the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, Giráldez oversaw a domestic treble in his first season but lost the European title to Lyon in the Turin final.

Last term, though, they cruised to another Liga crown before reclaiming the Champions League trophy, overturning a 2-0 half-time deficit to defeat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the final. Prior to dropping points in two of his team's last three games of 2022/23 – with the title already secure and the Champions League final looming – Giráldez had won his first 57 Liga matches as head coach.

Jonatan Giráldez UEFA via Getty Images

Jorge Vilda (Spain)

Vilda had coached Spain to European titles at U17 and U19 level but, until this month, they had never won a senior championship or even a major knockout match.

That all changed at the FIFA Women's World Cup when Vilda, who took the senior role in 2015 after many years at youth level, oversaw Spain’s triumph. Much of La Roja's squad consisted of players with whom he had previously claimed UEFA junior honours.

Jorge Vilda FIFA via Getty Images

Sarina Wiegman (England)

Before taking the England job in 2021, Wiegman had led the Netherlands to a home victory at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 and the World Cup final two years later. Having also overseen England's EURO 2022 success as hosts, she repeated the trick in Australia and New Zealand this summer, only to be pipped in the final by Spain. She did guide the Lionesses to silverware in April, when they beat Brazil on penalties in the Women's Finalissima, also winning a home friendly four-team tournament in February.

At the World Cup, Wiegman was without four of the XI that began every EURO game due to injury or retirement, while also having to deal with Keira Walsh's knee problem and Lauren James' suspension. However, her tactical nous and motivational skills ensured she became the first coach to lead two different nations to a World Cup final.

Sarina Wiegman UEFA via Getty Images

How was the shortlist selected?

An initial shortlist of coaches was provided by the UEFA technical observers based on their performances during the 2022/23 season at club and/or national team level. The top three nominees were voted for by a jury composed of the coaches of clubs participating in the group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League, together with the coaches of the women's national teams of UEFA's member associations. A group of journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) were also part of the jury.

Coaches and journalists were asked to select their top three coaches from the shortlist by allocating them five points, three points and one point respectively. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves.

The rest of the shortlist

4 Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden) – 62 points

5 Emma Hayes (Chelsea) – 56 points

6 Alessandro Spugna (Roma) – 12 points

7 Jonas Eidevall (Arsenal) – 11 points

8 Tommy Stroot (Wolfsburg) – 9 points

9 Sonia Bompastor (Lyon) – 7 points

10 Marc Skinner (Manchester United) – 0 points