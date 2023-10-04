Women's Champions League round 2 ties: Man United-Paris Saint-Germain, Frankfurt-Sparta, Paris FC-Wolfsburg

Debutants Manchester United will host two-time UEFA Women's Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain when round 2 begins on Tuesday.

That is one of four matches on that night, alongside four-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt playing Sparta Praha and Paris FC, fresh from knocking out Arsenal in round 1, hosting 2022/23 runners-up and twice winners Wolfsburg.

The remaining eight opening legs are the following day, with last season's quarter-finalists Roma beginning their bid to return to the group stage against Ukraine's Vorskla. Other teams from last season's group stage in action will be Benfica, Real Madrid, Rosengård, Slavia Praha, St. Pölten and Zürich.

All the second legs are on Wednesday 18 October, including Paris Saint-Germain welcoming Manchester United to Parc des Princes. The 12 round 2 winners join holders Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea and record eight-time champions Lyon in the group stage draw on Friday 20 October, with the first matches on 14 and 15 November.

Who is in the Women's Champions League group stage? The holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and Spain) enter in the group stage. As Barcelona are both title holders and champions of Spain, the champions of the fourth-ranked association (England) also enter in the group stage. Barcelona (ESP, holders), Lyon (FRA), Bayern München (GER), Chelsea (ENG) They will be joined by the 12 winners of the round 2 ties, seven coming through the champions path (for domestic champions) and five from the league path (for domestic runners-up and third-placed teams).

Round 2 ties

First legs

Tuesday 10 October

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sparta Praha (19:00)

Paris FC vs Wolfsburg (19:00)

Valur vs St. Pölten (20:00)

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00)

Wednesday 11 October

Roma vs Vorskla (14:30)

Apollon vs Benfica (15:00)

Spartak Subotica vs Rosengård (15:00)

Slavia Praha vs Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (18:00)

Häcken vs Twente (18:30)

Zürich vs Ajax (20:00)

Real Madrid vs Vålerenga (20:00)

Glasgow City vs Brann (20:35)

Wolfsburg's goals on the road to the 2023 final

Second legs

Wednesday 18 October

Vorskla vs Roma (14:30)

Universitatea Olimpia Cluj vs Sparta Praha (17:00)

Rosengård vs Spartak Subotica (18:00)

Sparta Praha vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:30)

Wolfsburg vs Paris FC (18:45)

Ajax vs Zürich (19:00)

St. Pölten vs Valur (19:00)

Brann vs Glasgow City (19:00)

Twente vs Häcken (19:00)

Vålerenga vs Real Madrid (19:30)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United (20:00)

Benfica vs Apollon (20:30)

All times CET

Women's Champions League top ten goals of 2022/23

Meet the teams

• Häcken, Man United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Roma, Rosengård, Slavia Praha, Sparta Praha and Wolfsburg are beginning their campaigns in round 2, while the other 15 contenders came through round 1 in September.

• Eintracht Frankfurt (who knocked out Juventus in round 1) won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt. In 2005/06 they drew 1-1 with Sparta in the second qualifying round, both teams getting through the group.

• The 2022/23 runners-up Wolfsburg are two-time champions. Paris Saint-Germain are twice runners-up.

• Paris Saint-Germain and Roma (on debut) reached last season's quarter-finals. Glasgow City, Häcken, Madrid, Slavia, Sparta and Valur have previously made the quarter-finals, while Paris FC (who knocked out Arsenal in this season's round 1) got to the 2012/13 semis under the name Juvisy.

• Benfica and Madrid, like Paris Saint-Germain and Wolfsburg, aim to keep up their record of reaching the group stage every season since its 2021/22 introduction; the four automatic entrants already know they will do so. Also hoping to return after featuring in last season's group stage, along with Roma, are Rosengård, Slavia, St. Pölten and Zürich. Häcken appeared in the 2021/22 group stage.

• Man United are making their debut. Their defender Hannah Blundell scored against Paris Saint-Germain for Chelsea in the 2018/19 quarter-finals.

• Cyprus, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Scotland and Serbia are yet to be represented in the group stage.

Women's Champions League great saves of the season

Which tie is in which path?

Champions path

Apollon LFC vs Benfica

Zürich vs Ajax

Roma vs FC Vorskla

Valur vs St. Pölten

Slavia Praha vs Universitatea Olimpia Cluj

Glasgow City vs Brann

Spartak Subotica vs Rosengård

League path

Häcken vs Twente

Real Madrid vs Vålerenga

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sparta Praha

Paris FC vs Wolfsburg

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain

Season calendar

Round 2

First leg: 10/11 October

Second leg: 18 October

Group stage draw

20 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 14/15 November

Matchday 2: 22/23 November

Matchday 3: 13/14 December

Matchday 4: 20/21 December

Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

6 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 19/20 March

Second leg: 27/28 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 20/21 April

Second leg: 27/28 April

Final (San Mamés, Bilbao)

25 May