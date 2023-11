UEFA Women's Champions League group stage squads confirmed

The 16 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage contenders have confirmed their squads after the registration deadline of 9 November.

Group stage matches

Click on an individual team for their full group stage squad.

Check out the competition regulations for further details on squad registration, player lists and more.

Group A

Barcelona

Benfica

Eintracht Frankfurt

Rosengård

Group B

Brann

Lyon

St. Pölten

Slavia Praha

Group C

Ajax

Bayern München

Paris Saint-Germain 

Roma

Group D

Chelsea

Häcken

Paris FC

Real Madrid 

