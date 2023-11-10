UEFA Women's Champions League group stage squads confirmed
The 16 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage contenders have confirmed their squads after the registration deadline of 9 November.
Click on an individual team for their full group stage squad.
Check out the competition regulations for further details on squad registration, player lists and more.
Group A
Barcelona
Benfica
Eintracht Frankfurt
Rosengård
Group B
Brann
Lyon
St. Pölten
Slavia Praha
Group C
Ajax
Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain
Roma
Group D
Chelsea
Häcken
Paris FC
Real Madrid