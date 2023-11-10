UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Women's Champions League group stage squads confirmed

Friday, November 10, 2023

The 16 contenders have confirmed their player lists for the group stage.

Summer signing Marie Alidou and Andrea Falcón are among the Benfica squad
The 16 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage contenders have confirmed their squads after the registration deadline of 9 November.

Group stage matches

Click on an individual team for their full group stage squad.

Check out the competition regulations for further details on squad registration, player lists and more.

Group A

Barcelona﻿
Benfica﻿
Eintracht Frankfurt
Rosengård

Group B

Brann
Lyon﻿
St. Pölten
Slavia Praha

Group C

Ajax
Bayern München﻿
Paris Saint-Germain ﻿
Roma

Group D

Chelsea﻿
Häcken
Paris FC
Real Madrid ﻿

Player registration, squad changes, maternity leave and more: All the rules

