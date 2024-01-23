Where to watch the Women's Champions League: Free on DAZN, YouTube live streams

Games in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League are broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN, together with selected matched on YouTube.

Can you watch the Women's Champions League free on DAZN?

DAZN is removing its paywall to the largest portfolio of women’s football worldwide, including the UEFA Women's Champions League. This will drive audience growth and provide a new global home for women’s football, offering greater access to games, content and the international women’s football community.

Watch free on DAZN

Can you watch the Women's Champions League on YouTube?

Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.*

Matchday 5

Wednesday 24 January: Häcken vs Paris FC (18:45 CET)

Thursday 25 January: Rosengård vs Benfica (18:45 CET)

Matchday 6

Tuesday 30 January: Paris FC vs Chelsea (18:45 CET)

Wednesday 31 January: Brann vs St Pölten (18:45 CET)

The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Watch selected matches live on the app

Subscribe today Become a subscriber to DAZN's dedicated Women's Football YouTube channel – where all matches and content are shown.

DAZN channels

• Austria: DAZN 1, 2

• Belgium: DAZN/Eleven 1, 2, 3

• France: DAZN 1

• Germany: DAZN 1, 2

• Italy: DAZN 1, 2

• Portugal: Eleven 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

• Spain: DAZN 1, 2, 3, 4

• UK: DAZN 1

Other channels

• Netherlands: NOP 1

• Norway: NKR – NRK1, NRK2﻿

• Panama: Medcom – COS

• Sweden: SVT – SVT2, SVT24

• UK: TNT – TNT Sports 1