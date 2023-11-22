What to look out for on Women's Champions League Matchday 2

The 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage continues on Wednesday and Thursday after an exciting first week filled with goals and surprises. We preview the action.

Download the official app

Four-time champions face holders

If Barcelona have been the dominant team in this competition so far in the 2020s, and Lyon ruled the 2010s, Frankfurt were the queens of the 2000s. Under their pre-merger guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt, they won the inaugural edition of 2001/02 and added two more titles in 2005/06 and 2007/08, before increasing their then-record haul in 2014/15, the total of four still behind only Lyon.

Highlights: Rosengård 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

In recent years they have seldom featured in the latter stages of this competition but are now in the group stage for the first time, seeing off the likes of Juventus and Sparta Praha in qualifying and opening their campaign in the competition proper by winning 2-1 at Rosengård. Now a big crowd is expected at Frankfurt Stadion, where they sealed their 2008 victory against then key rivals Umeå, as Barcelona come to town on Wednesday fresh from beginning their title defence with a 5-0 defeat of Benfica.

When the draw was made, Frankfurt coach Niko Arnautis said: "In Barcelona we face the biggest challenge there is in club football." At one point it would have been Barcelona's coach saying that about Frankfurt but Eintracht have met all the European challenges they have faced so far this season, and the Blaugrana lost their last group trip to Germany 3-1 at Bayern in December 2022.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern seek recoveries

Barcelona are in good company in losing a group game at Bayern, as before this season the Munich side had a 100% home record in the competition. But that run came to an end last Wednesday as they let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Roma, dropping points at home in a group that leaves no margin for error.

Highlights: Bayern 2-2 Roma

Paris Saint-Germain, who looked on course for a fine campaign after seeing off Manchester United in round 2, can attest to that after losing 2-0 at Ajax, supposedly the Group C underdogs. The two-time runners-up did recover from defeat on Matchday 1 last season to progress along with Chelsea, and have twice knocked out Bayern in quarter-finals.

It would be no surprise to see both these teams in the knockout phase for the sixth consecutive season, even after their respective Matchday 1 disappointments. Signings like Paris's Tabitha Chawinga and Bayern's Magdalena Eriksson suggested each had renewed ambition to claim the European title both clubs crave. Those aspirations would seem a long way off for either side if they were to suffer a second group defeat at Stade Jean Bouin on Thursday.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Häcken aim for second surprise

Group C's status as the toughest section was always likely to be strongly contested by Group D, and Matchday 1 underlined that with the tense 2-2 draw between Real Madrid and Chelsea as well as Häcken's superb 2-1 victory at Paris FC. The Swedish side seemed to be the group outsiders but hold the early lead as they welcome Real Madrid to Gothenburg.

Highlights: Paris FC 1-2 Häcken

Häcken suffered three home losses at Hisingen Arena when they were previously in the group stage two years ago, conceding a total of nine goals. In fact, in all three two-legged knockout ties they have played since the start of 2021/22, Häcken have fared better on their travels than at home. If they can end that run on Thursday, however, they will have a great chance of a first quarter-final in more than a decade (having got there twice in their previous guise of Göteborg FC).

The victory in Paris was even more impressive as it came just four days after the heartbreak of being pipped to the Swedish league title on goal difference by Hammarby. But goals from 20-year-old pair Rosa Kafaji and Anna Sandberg, and then a superb performance from keeper Jennifer Falk after PFC pulled one back, certainly sent out a message that Häcken are far from making up the numbers in this group.

When are the rest of the Women's Champions League group stage games? Matchday 3: 13/14 December

Matchday 4: 20/21 December

Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Briefing notes

Brann, who won at St. Pölten on Matchday 1, stage the first-ever Women's Champions League group game in Norway, with visitors Slavia Praha aiming to bounce back from their heavy opening home defeat by Lyon.

Many have tipped Benfica to become the first Portuguese quarter-finalists and they showed ambition at Barcelona despite the eventual 5-0 loss; the Eagles will aim to fully display their credentials against Rosengård, who they beat home and away last season.

Roma and Ajax both had good reason to celebrate their opening results. Their encounter in Italy will give each side another chance to steal a march on Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern.