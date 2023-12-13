Women's Champions League round-up: Barcelona, Lyon stay perfect as Benfica beat Frankfurt

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Barcelona and eight-time winners Lyon both moved on to nine points from three group games while Benfica gained an invaluable victory against Eintracht Frankfurt and it was scoreless between St. Pölten and Slavia Praha.

UEFA.com rounds up all the Matchday 3 action.

Results



Group A

Rosengård 0-6 Barcelona

Highlights: Rosengård 0-6 Barcelona

Barcelona kept up the perfect start to their title defence as they inflicted Rosengård's third defeat in Group A. Jessica Wik's own goal broke the deadlock and Salma Paralluelo and Patri Guijarro were both on target before half-time.

Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey each scored twice when Barcelona won 4-1 at Rosengård last season and both were on target in the second half. Bonmatí, like Paralluelo, got her third of the group stage, while Caldentey converted a penalty. Barcelona were able to give European debuts to teenage substitutes Giulia Dragoiini, Júlia Bartel and Martina Fernández, who scored her first senior club goal to make it 6-0.

Benfica 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Highlights: Benfica 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Marie Alidou's goal 19 minutes from time moved the Eagles three points clear of Frankfurt in second place in the first Women's Champions League game at Estádio do SL Benfica. The Canadian went close in the first half, while Lara Prašnikar fired over after the break.

But Alidou sealed victory with a superb volley to delight a club-record European crowd of 10,785 and leave four-time champions Frankfurt desperate for victory in next week's return.

21 December: Barcelona vs Rosengård, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Benfica

Group B

Lyon 3-1 Brann

Highlights: Lyon 3-1 Brann

Lyon opened up a three-point lead over Brann in the meeting of two clubs perfect before tonight. Kadidiatou Diani powered in the sixth-minute opener after cutting out a Brann pass before Ada Hegerberg, the competition's all-time leading scorer, pounced in the area to take her tally to 61 after Lyon forced another turnover midway through the first half.

Sonia Bompastor's side continued their intensity after the interval, Diani slotting in her second to move level with Chelsea's Sam Kerr as group stage top scorer on four, after a clever pass from Daniëlle van de Donk. Justine Kielland finished off a neat Brann move as Lyon conceded for the first time in seven group outings.

St. Pölten 0-0 Slavia Praha

Highlights: St. Pölten 0-0 Slavia Praha

Neither St. Pölten nor Slavia Praha were able to get their first win in Group B as they played out an even goalless draw. Despite the visitors edging the first half, St. Pölten had the best opportunity when Melanie Brunnthaler raced through one-on-one, but she could only strike the post with her effort.

Goalkeeper Carina Schlüter kept the visitors in the game with a string of excellent saves in the second half, and in the end nobody could find the breakthrough. Both sides are two points adrift of Brann.

21 December: Slavia Praha vs St. Pölten, Brann vs Lyon