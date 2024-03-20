Women's Champions League top scorers: Paralluelo leads Diani, Graham Hansen, Hegerberg, Kerr
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
See who leads the top scorer race as the knockout stages get under way.
Barcelona's Salma Paralluelo took an outright lead in the UEFA Women's Champions League Top Scorer race as her strike in the 2-1 quarter-final first-leg win at Brann moved her on to six goals.
The forward now has a one-goal advantage over club-mate Caroline Graham Hansen (who also struck at Brann and leads the assist rankings with Aitana Bonmatí), Lyon pair Kadidiatou Diani and Ada Hegerberg, and Chelsea's now-injured Sam Kerr.
They all have some way to go to catch the overall top scorer for the season, including qualifying: Ajax's Romée Leuchter, whose current tally of nine goals was bolstered by efforts on Matchdays 4 and 5. Benfica's Marie Alidou is closest, having scored four in qualifying and four more in the group stage.
Last updated: 20 March 2024
2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)
6 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)
5 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)
5 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
5 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
4 Marie Alidou (Benfica)
4 Sara Däbritz (Lyon)
4 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)
4 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)
4 Rosa Kafaji (Häcken)
4 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)
Most assists in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)
5 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
5 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
4 Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)
4 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)
3 Ona Batlle (Barcelona)
3 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)
3 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)
3 Glódís Viggósdóttir (Bayern)
Most goals and assists combined in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)
10 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
8 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
8 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)
7 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
7 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)
6 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)
6 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers including qualifying
9 Romée Leuchter (Ajax)
8 Marie Alidou (Benfica)
7 Julie Dufour (Paris FC)
6 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)
5 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)
5 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)
5 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)
5 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
5 Kika Nazareth (Benfica)
UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)
2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9
2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11
2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6
2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10
2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8
2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15
2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8
2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13
2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14
2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11
2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11
2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9
2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13
2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11
2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14
2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9
2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9
2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11
2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14
2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11
2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10
2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12