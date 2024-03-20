Women's Champions League top scorers: Paralluelo leads Diani, Graham Hansen, Hegerberg, Kerr

Barcelona's Salma Paralluelo took an outright lead in the UEFA Women's Champions League Top Scorer race as her strike in the 2-1 quarter-final first-leg win at Brann moved her on to six goals.

The forward now has a one-goal advantage over club-mate Caroline Graham Hansen (who also struck at Brann and leads the assist rankings with Aitana Bonmatí), Lyon pair Kadidiatou Diani and Ada Hegerberg, and Chelsea's now-injured Sam Kerr.

They all have some way to go to catch the overall top scorer for the season, including qualifying: Ajax's Romée Leuchter, whose current tally of nine goals was bolstered by efforts on Matchdays 4 and 5. Benfica's Marie Alidou is closest, having scored four in qualifying and four more in the group stage.

Top Scorer standings

Last updated: 20 March 2024

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)

6 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

5 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

5 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

5 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)



4 Marie Alidou (Benfica)

4 Sara Däbritz (Lyon)

4 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)

4 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

4 Rosa Kafaji (Häcken)

4 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

Top Scorer: Sam Kerr's five Chelsea goals

Most assists in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

5 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

5 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

4 Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)

4 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)



3 Ona Batlle (Barcelona)

3 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

3 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

3 Glódís Viggósdóttir (Bayern)

Top Scorer: Salma Paralluelo's five Barcelona goals

Most goals and assists combined in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

10 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

8 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

8 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

7 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

7 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

6 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

6 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)



Top Scorer: Ada Hegerberg's five Lyon goals

2023/24 Women's Champions League stats

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers including qualifying

9 Romée Leuchter (Ajax)

8 Marie Alidou (Benfica)

7 Julie Dufour (Paris FC)

6 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

5 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

5 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)

5 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

5 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

5 Kika Nazareth (Benfica)



Top Scorer: Kadidiatou Diani's five Lyon goals

UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)

2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12