Women's Champions League top scorers: Kerr, Paralluelo share lead

Sam Kerr and Salma Paralluelo share the lead as UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer on five goals after Matchday 4.

Chelsea forward Kerr moved on to five with a goal away to Häcken and the following night Paralluelo joined her as she struck twice in Barcelona's defeat of Rosengård.

Kadidiatou Diani's two goals in Lyon's 3-1 win against Brann on Matchday 3 had moved her level with Kerr but the OL forward is now back in third. All-time competition leading scorer Ada Hegerberg of Lyon, Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí and Roma pair Valentina Giacinti and Manuela Giugliano are all on three goals.

But they have some way to go to catch the top scorer for the season including qualifying: Ajax's Romée Leuchter on eight, bolstered by the Matchday 4 winner against Bayern.

Top Scorer standings

Last updated: 21 December 2023

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)

5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

5 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

4 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

3 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

3 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)

3 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

3 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)



2 Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

2 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

2 Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

2 Julie Dufour (Paris FC)

2 Vanessa Gilles (Lyon)

2 Rosa Kafaji (Häcken)

2 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

2 Justine Kielland (Brann)

2 Amel Majri (Lyon)

2 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

2 Gaëtane Thiney (Paris FC)

2 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

Top Scorer: Sam Kerr's five Chelsea goals

Most assists in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

4 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

4 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

3 Ona Batlle (Barcelona)

3 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

2 Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)

2 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

2 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

2 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

2 Perle Morroni (Lyon)

2 Kika Nazareth (Benfica)

2 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)

2 Glódís Viggósdóttir (Bayern)

Top Scorer: Salma Paralluelo's five Barcelona goals

Most goals and assists combined in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

7 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

6 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

6 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

5 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

5 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

5 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

5 Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon)

4 Katidiatou Diani (Lyon)



3 Ona Batlle (Barcelona)

3 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

3 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)

3 Rosa Kafaji (Häcken)

3 Kika Nazareth (Benfica)

3 Gaëtane Thiney (Paris FC)

2023/24 Women's Champions League stats

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorers including qualifying

8 Romée Leuchter (Ajax)

7 Julie Dufour (Paris FC)

5 Marie Alidou (Benfica)

5 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

5 Kika Nazareth (Benfica)

5 Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

4 Joana Dantas (Apollon LFC)

4 Katidiatou Diani (Lyon)

4 Barbara Dunst (Frankfurt)

4 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)

4 Laura Freigang (Frankfurt)

4 Emelie Helmvall (PAOK)



UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)

2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12