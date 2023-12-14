Women's Champions League round-up: Paris pair off the mark as Häcken hold Chelsea

There were celebrations aplenty in the French capital on Thursday as both Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC recorded home wins to clinch their first points in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League, while Häcken kept Chelsea at bay and Ajax pegged back Bayern in Germany.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action from the second batch of Matchday 3 games.

Results

Group C

Bayern 1-1 Ajax

Bayern were held to a draw by Ajax as Chasity Grant cancelled out Lea Schüller's early strike. The hosts broke through with just 90 seconds on the clock as Schüller tucked in the opener after Ajax goalkeeper Regina van Eijk had denied Linda Dallmann. Despite that blow, the visitors levelled in the 38th minute when Grant drilled past Maria-Luisa Grohs to keep her side within a point of section leaders Bayern in the standings.

Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Roma

Paris claimed their first points of this season's competition after edging out Roma at the Parc des Princes. The hosts struck either side of half-time through Grace Geyoro's penalty and Marie-Antoinette Katoto's neat finish. Valentina Giacinti pulled one back for Roma after Katarzyna Kiedrzynek had saved Manuela Giugliano's spot kick, but Paris held on for victory.

20 December: Ajax vs Bayern, Roma vs Paris Saint-Germain

Group D

Paris FC 2-1 Real Madrid

Paris FC picked up their first points of the campaign after taking an early two-goal lead and holding on to secure victory. Julie Dufour and Gaëtane Thiney put the hosts 2-0 ahead within six minutes, before Real Madrid's Olga Carmona had a first-half penalty saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie. Caroline Møller shot in from close range to halve the deficit early in the second half, but the French side clung on to leapfrog their opponents into third place and keep their qualification hopes alive.

Chelsea 0-0 Häcken

A gritty and organised defensive display by Häcken enabled the visitors to secure a draw and remain top of Group D. Chelsea dominated possession and had 22 attempts at goal, but, despite the Blues hitting the crossbar through Erin Cuthbert and Sam Kerr, the Swedish side stood firm to continue their unbeaten run in the competition.

20 December: Real Madrid vs Paris FC, Häcken vs Chelsea