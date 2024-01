Women's Champions League: Who is through to the quarter-finals

Ajax, Barcelona, Benfica, Brann, Chelsea, Hacken, Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain are through to the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals from the four groups.

The top two in each group progress to the knockout phase.

Through to quarter-finals Ajax, Barcelona* (holders), Benfica, Brann, Chelsea*, Hacken, Lyon*, Paris Saint-Germain* *Group winners

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

How ties are broken: Regulations

Group A

Barcelona are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Benfica are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Group B

Lyon are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Brann are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Group C

Paris Saint-Germain are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Ajax are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Group D

Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Häcken are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

