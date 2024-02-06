Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw on Tuesday: All you need to know

The top two teams from each of the four UEFA Women's Champions League groups will be involved in the quarter-final and semi-final draw, setting the path to the decider in Bilbao.

When is the Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The top two finishers in each of the four Women's Champions League groups will be involved in the quarter-final and semi-final draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, at 13:00 CET on Tuesday 6 February.

Where can I watch the Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The live stream will appear in the DrawCentre on this link.

Which teams are in the Women's Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The draw features the eight teams that finished in the top two of their groups. The four group winners will be seeded and will be drawn to face the four runners-up, though no club can face a side they played in the group stage. Once the quarter-final ties are set, the teams will be further paired to decide the potential semi-final ties (there will also be a draw to set the eventual home team for the final, for administrative reasons).

Quarter-finalists Group winners (seeded)

Group A: Barcelona (ESP, holders)

Group B: Lyon (FRA)

Group C: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Group D: Chelsea (ENG)

Group runners-up (unseeded)

Group A: Benfica (POR)

Group B: Brann (NOR)

Group C: Ajax (NED)

Group D: Häcken (SWE)

Can teams from the same country face each other in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals or semi-finals?

There are no restrictions other than teams not facing sides from their own groups in the quarter-finals.

Are the Women's Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs, with the group winners at home in the quarter-final second legs. (In the semi-finals, the home teams in the first legs will be the teams from the quarter-final ties picked first for each semi-final tie in the draw.) Ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

When are the Women's Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals?

The quarter-final first legs are scheduled for 19 and 20 March, and the second legs for 27 and 28 March. The schedule will be made available after the draw.

The semi-final first legs are scheduled for 20 and 21 April, and the second legs for 27 and 28 April. The schedule will be made available after the quarter-finals are completed.

Can teams add new signings for the Women's Champions League quarter-finals?

As of the quarter-finals, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competition. Such registration must be completed by 14 March (24:00 CET) at the latest.

Any or all of the players from the above quota of three may have been fielded by another club in round 1, round 2 or the group stage.

For full details, see Article 46 of the competition regulations.

Where can you watch the Women's Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals?

Games in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League are broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN, together with selected matches on YouTube.

See full details of where to watch the games where you are.