UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Marie Alidou wins Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage vote

Friday, February 9, 2024

Marie Alidou's winner for Benfica against Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 3 has been voted UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage.

Women's Champions League Goal of the group stage top 10

Marie Alidou has won the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage vote, presented by Heineken.

Goal of the Group Stage

Alidou's fine control and finish – which earned Benfica a 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 3 that proved crucial to them reaching a first quarter-final ahead of the four-time champions – topped the poll ahead of Sam Kerr's hat-trick-completing lob for Chelsea against Paris FC on Matchday 2 and Asisat Oshoala's overhead kick for Barcelona on the opening night of the group stage.

Fans were able to vote for Goal of the Group Stage from 12:00 CET on Monday 5 February until the same time on Friday 9 February.

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage

1. Marie Alidou, BENFICA 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (Matchday 3)

2. Sam Kerr, CHELSEA 4-1 Paris FC (Matchday 2)

3. Asisat Oshoala, BARCELONA 5-0 Benfica (Matchday 1)

4. Caroline Graham Hansen, BARCELONA 7-0 Rosengård (Matchday 4)

5. Patri Guijarro, Rosengård 0-6 BARCELONA (Matchday 3)

6. İlayda Açıkgöz, EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 5-0 Rosengård (Matchday 6)

7. Justine Kielland, BRANN 2-2 Lyon (Matchday 4)

8. Katariina Kosola, HÄCKEN 2-1 Real Madrid (Matchday 2)

9. Olivia Schough, ROSENGÅRD 2-2 Benfica (Matchday 5)

10. Kadidiatou Diani, LYON 3-1 Brann (Matchday 3)

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, February 9, 2024