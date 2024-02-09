Marie Alidou wins Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage vote
Friday, February 9, 2024
Article summary
Marie Alidou's winner for Benfica against Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 3 has been voted UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage.
Article top media content
Article body
Marie Alidou has won the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage vote, presented by Heineken.
Alidou's fine control and finish – which earned Benfica a 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 3 that proved crucial to them reaching a first quarter-final ahead of the four-time champions – topped the poll ahead of Sam Kerr's hat-trick-completing lob for Chelsea against Paris FC on Matchday 2 and Asisat Oshoala's overhead kick for Barcelona on the opening night of the group stage.
Fans were able to vote for Goal of the Group Stage from 12:00 CET on Monday 5 February until the same time on Friday 9 February.
2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage
1. Marie Alidou, BENFICA 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (Matchday 3)
2. Sam Kerr, CHELSEA 4-1 Paris FC (Matchday 2)
3. Asisat Oshoala, BARCELONA 5-0 Benfica (Matchday 1)
4. Caroline Graham Hansen, BARCELONA 7-0 Rosengård (Matchday 4)
5. Patri Guijarro, Rosengård 0-6 BARCELONA (Matchday 3)
6. İlayda Açıkgöz, EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 5-0 Rosengård (Matchday 6)
7. Justine Kielland, BRANN 2-2 Lyon (Matchday 4)
8. Katariina Kosola, HÄCKEN 2-1 Real Madrid (Matchday 2)
9. Olivia Schough, ROSENGÅRD 2-2 Benfica (Matchday 5)