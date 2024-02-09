Marie Alidou wins Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage vote

Marie Alidou has won the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage vote, presented by Heineken.

Goal of the Group Stage

Alidou's fine control and finish – which earned Benfica a 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 3 that proved crucial to them reaching a first quarter-final ahead of the four-time champions – topped the poll ahead of Sam Kerr's hat-trick-completing lob for Chelsea against Paris FC on Matchday 2 and Asisat Oshoala's overhead kick for Barcelona on the opening night of the group stage.

Fans were able to vote for Goal of the Group Stage from 12:00 CET on Monday 5 February until the same time on Friday 9 February.

2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage

1. Marie Alidou, BENFICA 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (Matchday 3)

2. Sam Kerr, CHELSEA 4-1 Paris FC (Matchday 2)

3. Asisat Oshoala, BARCELONA 5-0 Benfica (Matchday 1)

4. Caroline Graham Hansen, BARCELONA 7-0 Rosengård (Matchday 4)

5. Patri Guijarro, Rosengård 0-6 BARCELONA (Matchday 3)

6. İlayda Açıkgöz, EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 5-0 Rosengård (Matchday 6)

7. Justine Kielland, BRANN 2-2 Lyon (Matchday 4)

8. Katariina Kosola, HÄCKEN 2-1 Real Madrid (Matchday 2)

9. Olivia Schough, ROSENGÅRD 2-2 Benfica (Matchday 5)

10. Kadidiatou Diani, LYON 3-1 Brann (Matchday 3)