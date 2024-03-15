Women's Champions League quarter-final squad changes
Friday, March 15, 2024
See which players have been added to the eight quarter-finalist squads ahead of the knockout phase.
Each UEFA Women's Champions League team left in the competition were permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Thursday 14 March.
With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com runs through the confirmed ins and outs; click on the clubs to view their full squad lists. Remember: no players are cup-tied even if they played for another club during the group stage.
Click on an individual team for their full knockout squad.
What are the Women's Champions League squad changes?
Ajax
In: None
Out: Roos van der Veen, Ashleigh Weerden
Barcelona
In: None
Out: Berta Doltra, Aicha Camara, Meritxell Font, Ona Baradad, Asisat Oshoala
Benfica
In: Chandra Davidson
Out: Svava Rós Gudmundsdóttir
Brann
In: Anna Aahjem, Maria Flister, Ragnhild Skage
Out: Mille Aune, Maria Brochmann, Andrea Kvamme
Chelsea
In: Nathalie Björn, Catarina Macario, Mayra Ramírez
Out: Cerys Brown, Mia Fishel, Jessie Fleming, Sam Kerr, Aniek Nouwen
Häcken
In: Matilda Nildén, Alice Bergström
Out: Marika Bergman-Lundin, Alexandra Hellekant, Molly Johansson, Stine Larsen, Elin Rubensson
Lyon
In: None
Out: Sally Julini
Paris Saint-Germain
In: Anaïs Ebayilin, Eva Gaetino, Oliwia Szperkowska
Out: Ana Vitória, Viola Calligaris, Nicole Payne, Océane Toussaint