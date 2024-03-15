UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's Champions League quarter-final squad changes

Friday, March 15, 2024

See which players have been added to the eight quarter-finalist squads ahead of the knockout phase.

Chelsea signing Mayra Ramírez
Each UEFA Women's Champions League team left in the competition were permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Thursday 14 March.

With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com runs through the confirmed ins and outs; click on the clubs to view their full squad lists. Remember: no players are cup-tied even if they played for another club during the group stage.

Ajax

In: None
Out: Roos van der Veen, Ashleigh Weerden

Barcelona

In: None
Out: Berta Doltra, Aicha Camara, Meritxell Font, Ona Baradad, Asisat Oshoala

Benfica

In: Chandra Davidson
Out: Svava Rós Gudmundsdóttir

Brann

In: Anna Aahjem, Maria Flister, Ragnhild Skage
Out: Mille Aune, Maria Brochmann, Andrea Kvamme

Chelsea

In: Nathalie Björn, Catarina Macario, Mayra Ramírez﻿﻿
Out: Cerys Brown, Mia Fishel, Jessie Fleming, Sam Kerr, Aniek Nouwen

Häcken

In: Matilda Nildén, Alice Bergström﻿﻿
Out: Marika Bergman-Lundin, Alexandra Hellekant, Molly Johansson, Stine Larsen, Elin Rubensson

Lyon

In: None
Out: Sally Julini

Paris Saint-Germain

In: Anaïs Ebayilin, Eva Gaetino, Oliwia Szperkowska ﻿
Out: Ana Vitória, Viola Calligaris, Nicole Payne, Océane Toussaint

