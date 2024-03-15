Women's Champions League quarter-final squad changes

Each UEFA Women's Champions League team left in the competition were permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Thursday 14 March.

With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com runs through the confirmed ins and outs; click on the clubs to view their full squad lists. Remember: no players are cup-tied even if they played for another club during the group stage.

What are the Women's Champions League squad changes?

In: None

Out: Roos van der Veen, Ashleigh Weerden

In: None

Out: Berta Doltra, Aicha Camara, Meritxell Font, Ona Baradad, Asisat Oshoala

In: Chandra Davidson

Out: Svava Rós Gudmundsdóttir

In: Anna Aahjem, Maria Flister, Ragnhild Skage

Out: Mille Aune, Maria Brochmann, Andrea Kvamme

In: Nathalie Björn, Catarina Macario, Mayra Ramírez﻿﻿

Out: Cerys Brown, Mia Fishel, Jessie Fleming, Sam Kerr, Aniek Nouwen

In: Matilda Nildén, Alice Bergström﻿﻿

Out: Marika Bergman-Lundin, Alexandra Hellekant, Molly Johansson, Stine Larsen, Elin Rubensson

In: None

Out: Sally Julini

In: Anaïs Ebayilin, Eva Gaetino, Oliwia Szperkowska ﻿

Out: Ana Vitória, Viola Calligaris, Nicole Payne, Océane Toussaint