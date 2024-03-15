Benfica vs Lyon Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups

Benfica and Lyon meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 19 March at Estádio do SL Benfica.

Benfica vs Lyon at a glance When: Tuesday 19 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estádio do SL Benfica, Lisbon

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

Second leg: Wednesday 27 March (18:45 CET kick-off), OL Stadium, Décines

What do you need to know

Benfica, in what was only their second European campaign, faced Lyon in the inaugural group stage of 2021/22 and twice lost 5-0 to the eventual champions. They showed promise then by taking a point off Bayern and finishing above Häcken but it has still been a big advance for them to become the first Portuguese quarter-finalists after finishing ahead of four-time champions Frankfurt in their group, their development such that it was not even a particular surprise.

They ended the group stage with a superb comeback to draw 4-4 at home to Barcelona on Matchday 6 despite the injury absence at the time of Benfica's key forward Kika Nazareth, with ex-Lyon forward Jéssica Silva starring. She and the Eagles will need to be at their very best against her former club, who have of course won twice as many European titles as even Frankfurt. In fact, OL won five of their eight Champions League titles before Benfica even played their first competitive game in September 2018.

Lyon have looked ominously good so far this season, despite their recent French Cup exit on penalties to Fleury 91 (though OL partially avenged that with Friday's 4-0 league win). Fit-again Ada Hegerberg and summer arrival Kadidiatou Diani have been in prolific form, Griedge Mbock Bathy back in defence (making up for Wendie Renard's injury absence) and Delphine Cascarino now also available following her long enforced spell on the sidelines.

Meet the quarter-finalists

Form guide

Benfica

Last six games: DWWWDW

Next match: Damaiense 1-1 Benfica, 15/03, league

Where they stand: 1st in Campeonato Nacional Feminino, Portuguese Cup semi-finals

Lyon

Last six games: WLWWDW

Next match: Lyon 4-0 Fleury 91, 15/03, league

Where they stand: 1st in D1 Féminine

Benfica's road to the last eight: Every goal

Where to watch Streaming platform DAZN is removing its paywall to the largest portfolio of women's football worldwide, including the UEFA Women's Champions League. This will drive audience growth and provide a new global home for women's football, offering greater access to games, content and the international women's football community. Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Squad changes

Benfica

In: Chandra Davidson

Out: Svava Rós Gudmundsdóttir

Lyon

In: None

Out: Sally Julini

Lyon's road to the last eight: Every goal

Possible starting line-ups

Benfica: Pauels; Araújo, Ana Seiça, Ucheibe; Falcón, Andreia Faria, Gasper, Lucia Alves; Jéssica Silva, Kika Nazareth, Alidou

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Mbock Bathy, Bacha; Van de Donk, Egurrola; Diani, Horan, Le Sommer; Hegerberg

Bracket Predictor

View from the camps

Sonia Bompastor, Lyon coach: "My entire Portuguese family supports Benfica and has this club in their blood. We played two years ago, my family had the opportunity to travel and will be there again.

"This tie allows us to face a good team, which drew 4-4 with Barcelona in the last group stage match. They have a philosophy of play with great attacking qualities, so we will have to be very cautious. Portuguese women's football is progressing well and the clubs are becoming stronger."

More to follow