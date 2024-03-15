UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Benfica vs Lyon Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups

Friday, March 15, 2024

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Benfica and Lyon.

Jéssica Silva used to face off with Griedge Mbock Bathy in Lyon training but now takes her on in a Women's Champions League quarter-final as a Benfica player
Benfica and Lyon meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 19 March at Estádio do SL Benfica.

Benfica vs Lyon at a glance

When: Tuesday 19 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estádio do SL Benfica, Lisbon
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Second leg: Wednesday 27 March (18:45 CET kick-off), OL Stadium, Décines

What do you need to know

Benfica, in what was only their second European campaign, faced Lyon in the inaugural group stage of 2021/22 and twice lost 5-0 to the eventual champions. They showed promise then by taking a point off Bayern and finishing above Häcken but it has still been a big advance for them to become the first Portuguese quarter-finalists after finishing ahead of four-time champions Frankfurt in their group, their development such that it was not even a particular surprise.

They ended the group stage with a superb comeback to draw 4-4 at home to Barcelona on Matchday 6 despite the injury absence at the time of Benfica's key forward Kika Nazareth, with ex-Lyon forward Jéssica Silva starring. She and the Eagles will need to be at their very best against her former club, who have of course won twice as many European titles as even Frankfurt. In fact, OL won five of their eight Champions League titles before Benfica even played their first competitive game in September 2018.

Lyon have looked ominously good so far this season, despite their recent French Cup exit on penalties to Fleury 91 (though OL partially avenged that with Friday's 4-0 league win). Fit-again Ada Hegerberg and summer arrival Kadidiatou Diani have been in prolific form, Griedge Mbock Bathy back in defence (making up for Wendie Renard's injury absence) and Delphine Cascarino now also available following her long enforced spell on the sidelines.

Meet the quarter-finalists

Form guide

Benfica
Last six games: DWWWDW
Next match: Damaiense 1-1 Benfica, 15/03, league
Where they stand: 1st in Campeonato Nacional Feminino, Portuguese Cup semi-finals

Lyon
Last six games: WLWWDW
Next match: Lyon 4-0 Fleury 91, 15/03, league
Where they stand: 1st in D1 Féminine

Benfica's road to the last eight: Every goal

Where to watch

Streaming platform DAZN is removing its paywall to the largest portfolio of women's football worldwide, including the UEFA Women's Champions League. This will drive audience growth and provide a new global home for women's football, offering greater access to games, content and the international women's football community.

Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.

The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Squad changes

Benfica
In: Chandra Davidson
Out: Svava Rós Gudmundsdóttir

Lyon
In: None
Out: Sally Julini

Lyon's road to the last eight: Every goal

Possible starting line-ups

Benfica: Pauels; Araújo, Ana Seiça, Ucheibe; Falcón, Andreia Faria, Gasper, Lucia Alves; Jéssica Silva, Kika Nazareth, Alidou

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Mbock Bathy, Bacha; Van de Donk, Egurrola; Diani, Horan, Le Sommer; Hegerberg

Bracket Predictor

View from the camps

Sonia Bompastor, Lyon coach: "My entire Portuguese family supports Benfica and has this club in their blood. We played two years ago, my family had the opportunity to travel and will be there again.

"This tie allows us to face a good team, which drew 4-4 with Barcelona in the last group stage match. They have a philosophy of play with great attacking qualities, so we will have to be very cautious. Portuguese women's football is progressing well and the clubs are becoming stronger."

More to follow

Where is the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?

San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao will stage the 2024 Women's Champions League final on Saturday 25 May at 18:00 CET.

The 50,000-plus capacity home of Bilbao's Athletic Club was built on the site of the old San Mamés, replacing the 100-year-old arena of the same name in 2013. Athletic Club women's team have played several games in the new stadium, attracting 48,121 fans for a 2019 cup tie against Atlético de Madrid, at the time a Spanish record.

