Häcken vs Paris Saint Germain Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, line-ups
Friday, March 15, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Häcken and Paris Saint-Germain.
Häcken and Paris Saint-Germain meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 20 March at Hisingen Arena.
Häcken vs Paris Saint Germain at a glance
When: Wednesday 20 March (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Hisingen Arena, Gothenburg
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Second leg: Thursday 28 March (21:00 CET kick-off), Parc des Princes, Paris
What do you need to know
It was once a given that Sweden would have at least one team among the quarter-finalists but Häcken are the first Damallesvenskan side to make it since the group stage was introduced in 2021/22. They did so impressively; Häcken knocked out Twente in round 2 (a year after losing at that stage to Paris) and despite having been denied the Swedish title on goal difference four days before the group stage started, they won their first two games against, and finished above, Paris FC and Real Madrid, as well as drawing away to Chelsea.
Paris Saint-Germain, in contrast, made a poor start to the group stage with losses at Ajax and at home to Bayern. But, in peril of missing out on the last eight for the first time since their European absence of 2017/18, Paris defeated Roma twice, beat Ajax and then got a dramatic 2-2 draw at Bayern that gave them first place in probably the strongest group under this format.
Häcken come into this game still in their league close season but the start of the Swedish Cup group stage has given them competitive action, though Elin Rubensson, who missed much of their European campaign so far injured, has been sold to Houston Dash. Stine Larsen is out while Anna Sandberg and Filippa Curmark are back in training and Matilda Nildén and Alice Bergström have been signed.
Paris showed their fighting spirit in their recent French Cup semi-final at Paris FC, Tabitha Chawinga equalising late before they won on penalties.
Form guide
Häcken
Last six competitive games: WWDLDW
Last match: Häcken 3-0 Växjö, 09/03, Swedish Cup group stage
Next match: Lidköping vs Häcken, 16/03, Swedish Cup group stage
Where they stand: 2nd in Damallsvenskan (2023 season), Swedish Cup group stage
Paris Saint-Germain
Last six games: WWWWDD
Last match: Paris FC 3-3, 3-4pens, Paris Saint-Germain, 09/03, French Cup semi-finals
Next match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Étienne, 16/03, D1 Féminine
Where they stand: 2nd in D1 Féminine, French Cup final
Where to watch
Streaming platform DAZN is removing its paywall to the largest portfolio of women's football worldwide, including the UEFA Women's Champions League. This will drive audience growth and provide a new global home for women's football, offering greater access to games, content and the international women's football community.
Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.
The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games (including Häcken vs Paris), with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Squad changes
Häcken
In: Matilda Nildén, Alice Bergström
Out: Marika Bergman-Lundin, Alexandra Hellekant, Molly Johansson, Stine Larsen, Elin Rubensson
Paris
In: Anaïs Ebayilin, Eva Gaetino, Oliwia Szperkowska
Out: Ana Vitória, Viola Calligaris, Nicole Payne, Océane Toussaint
Possible starting line-ups
Häcken: Falk; Kosola, Rybrink, Luik, Wijk; Anvegård, Fossdalsá, Nildén, Kafaji, Jusu Bah; Larisey
Paris: Kiedrzynek; Hunt, De Almeida, Samoura; Le Guilly, Geyoro, Groenen, Karchaoui; Baltimore; Katoto, Chawinga
View from the camps
Mak Lind, Häcken coach: "Of the three teams we could have been drawn against, Paris probably had the toughest challenge in the group stage, but we knew it would be tough opposition regardless."
