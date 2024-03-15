Brann vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, line-ups

Brann and Barcelona meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 20 March at Åsane Arena.

Brann vs Barcelona at a glance When: Wednesday 20 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Åsane Arena, Bergen

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

Second leg: Thursday 28 March (18:45 CET kick-off), Estadi Johan Cruyff, Sant Joan Despí

What do you need to know

Brann, in only their second European season, began the group stage with the lowest coefficient of the 16 contenders but comfortably came through their group above experienced campaigners Slavia Praha and St. Pölten, also getting a dramatic 2-2 comeback draw at home to Lyon into the bargain.

They are only the second Norwegian quarter-finalists in 14 years, and came through despite virtually the whole group stage being played in their close season, with the 2024 league campaign beginning four days before this first leg. They warmed up earlier this month with a 1-1 draw against Spanish opponents, Granada.

Holders Barcelona sailed through the group stage without a blemish save from being held 4-4 at Benfica on Matchday 6 with first place secured, and it has been a similar story domestically despite a rare home draw with Levante. They are already well over 100 goals for the season.

Barcelona's only previous meeting with a team from Norway was also when the most recent occasion a Toppserien side reached the quarter-finals, a 4-0 aggregate success against LSK Kvinner, whose team featured Ingrid Engen, now with the Blaugrana alongside compatriot Caroline Graham Hansen.

Form guide

Brann

Last six competitive games: WWDLWD

Last match: Brann 2-1 St. Pölten, 31/01, Women's Champions League group stage

Next match: LSK Kvinner vs Brann, 16/03, Toppserien ﻿

Where they stand: 4th in Toppserien (2023 season)

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWDW

Last match: Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Club, 14/03, Copa de la Reina semi-final second leg

Next match: Barcelona vs Tenerife, 17/03, Liga F

Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final

Squad changes

Brann

In: Anna Aahjem, Maria Flister, Ragnhild Skage

Out: Mille Aune, Maria Brochmann, Andrea Kvamme

Barcelona

In: None

Out: Berta Doltra, Aicha Camara, Meritxell Font, Ona Baradad, Asisat Oshoala

Possible starting line-ups

Brann: Mikalsen; Stenevik, Østenstad, Tynnilä; Kvamme, Haugland, Kielland, Lund; Engesik, Gaupset; Crummer

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Batlle; Walsh, Guijarro, Bonmatí; Graham Hansen, Brugts, Paralluelo

View from the camps

Martin Ho, Brann coach: "It's an opportunity for the players to go and play against the world's best players and in my opinion, arguably the best team in world football and has been for the last three four years under Jonatan [Giráldez].

“I've said to the players it gives them an opportunity to put themselves in a shop window for future moves if you perform well in two legs against this team. Whether in your head, you think it's going to be a tough ask. If you can't be motivated to play in these games, then you're probably in the wrong sport."

Graham Hansen on Brann tie

Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona forward: "They're a good team, they had a very good group stage. I'm happy for them because it's a Norwegian team and it's been a long time since we've had a Norwegian side in the quarter-finals. So it's cool we are going to play against them.

"We know we have to perform at our very best if we want to get to the semi-finals ... I guess they are as excited as we are to go and play this game."