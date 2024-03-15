Brann vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, line-ups
Friday, March 15, 2024
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the starting line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Brann and Barcelona.
Article top media content
Article body
Brann and Barcelona meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 20 March at Åsane Arena.
Brann vs Barcelona at a glance
When: Wednesday 20 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Åsane Arena, Bergen
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Second leg: Thursday 28 March (18:45 CET kick-off), Estadi Johan Cruyff, Sant Joan Despí
What do you need to know
Brann, in only their second European season, began the group stage with the lowest coefficient of the 16 contenders but comfortably came through their group above experienced campaigners Slavia Praha and St. Pölten, also getting a dramatic 2-2 comeback draw at home to Lyon into the bargain.
They are only the second Norwegian quarter-finalists in 14 years, and came through despite virtually the whole group stage being played in their close season, with the 2024 league campaign beginning four days before this first leg. They warmed up earlier this month with a 1-1 draw against Spanish opponents, Granada.
Holders Barcelona sailed through the group stage without a blemish save from being held 4-4 at Benfica on Matchday 6 with first place secured, and it has been a similar story domestically despite a rare home draw with Levante. They are already well over 100 goals for the season.
Barcelona's only previous meeting with a team from Norway was also when the most recent occasion a Toppserien side reached the quarter-finals, a 4-0 aggregate success against LSK Kvinner, whose team featured Ingrid Engen, now with the Blaugrana alongside compatriot Caroline Graham Hansen.
Form guide
Brann
Last six competitive games: WWDLWD
Last match: Brann 2-1 St. Pölten, 31/01, Women's Champions League group stage
Next match: LSK Kvinner vs Brann, 16/03, Toppserien
Where they stand: 4th in Toppserien (2023 season)
Barcelona
Last six games: WWWWDW
Last match: Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Club, 14/03, Copa de la Reina semi-final second leg
Next match: Barcelona vs Tenerife, 17/03, Liga F
Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final
Where to watch
Streaming platform DAZN is removing its paywall to the largest portfolio of women's football worldwide, including the UEFA Women's Champions League. This will drive audience growth and provide a new global home for women's football, offering greater access to games, content and the international women's football community.
Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.
The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Squad changes
Brann
In: Anna Aahjem, Maria Flister, Ragnhild Skage
Out: Mille Aune, Maria Brochmann, Andrea Kvamme
Barcelona
In: None
Out: Berta Doltra, Aicha Camara, Meritxell Font, Ona Baradad, Asisat Oshoala
Possible starting line-ups
Brann: Mikalsen; Stenevik, Østenstad, Tynnilä; Kvamme, Haugland, Kielland, Lund; Engesik, Gaupset; Crummer
Barcelona: Cata Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Batlle; Walsh, Guijarro, Bonmatí; Graham Hansen, Brugts, Paralluelo
View from the camps
Martin Ho, Brann coach: "It's an opportunity for the players to go and play against the world's best players and in my opinion, arguably the best team in world football and has been for the last three four years under Jonatan [Giráldez].
“I've said to the players it gives them an opportunity to put themselves in a shop window for future moves if you perform well in two legs against this team. Whether in your head, you think it's going to be a tough ask. If you can't be motivated to play in these games, then you're probably in the wrong sport."
Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona forward: "They're a good team, they had a very good group stage. I'm happy for them because it's a Norwegian team and it's been a long time since we've had a Norwegian side in the quarter-finals. So it's cool we are going to play against them.
"We know we have to perform at our very best if we want to get to the semi-finals ... I guess they are as excited as we are to go and play this game."
Where is the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao will stage the 2024 Women's Champions League final on Saturday 25 May at 18:00 CET.
The 50,000-plus capacity home of Bilbao's Athletic Club was built on the site of the old San Mamés, replacing the 100-year-old arena of the same name in 2013. Athletic Club women's team have played several games in the new stadium, attracting 48,121 fans for a 2019 cup tie against Atlético de Madrid, at the time a Spanish record.