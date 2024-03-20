Häcken 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Chawinga gives visitors edge

Paris Saint-Germain top scorer Tabitha Chawinga fired in the second-half winner after Häcken had pegged the visitors back in a gripping first leg of their quarter-final in Gothenburg.

Key moments 20': Falk turns Karchaoui volley behind

23': Gaetino prods in close-range opener

42': Kafaji nods in rebound after penalty saved

74': Clinical Chawinga hits winner

84': Kiedrzynek paws angled Kafaji strike away

Match in brief: Advantage Paris

Paris won 4-1 on aggregate when these teams met in qualifying last season, and the Group C winners forced a succession of corners early on in Gothenburg, profiting from a cross for their opener.

Chawinga met a free-kick from lively left-back Sakina Karchaoui with a firm header at the far post which goalkeeper Jennifer Falk, who had already produced a splendid save to tip Karchaoui's dipping volley around a post, could only push into the path of Eva Gaetino. The 21-year-old did the rest, scoring on her Women's Champions League debut.

Encouraged by their enthusiastic fans, Häcken responded by posing an increasing threat. Another rising star, 20-year-old Rosa Kafaji, drew them level with half-time approaching, reacting quickly to nod in the rebound after Katarzyna Kiedrzynek kept out the striker's penalty.

As it happened: Häcken 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

The visitors had demonstrated their strength in depth by introducing Lieke Martens for the injured Jackie Groenen shortly after conceding the equaliser, and they continued to dominate possession while facing less of a threat from their counterattacking opponents for much of the second half.

Rosa Kafaji enjoys her equaliser UEFA via Getty Images

Fellow substitute Amalie Vangsgaard – prolific in Sweden for Linköping before joining Les Parisiennes – found Chawinga in space in front of goal with a cross from the right, allowing the loanee to fire in an emphatic 20th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

Clearly in the mood to net again, Kafaji would have had a second but for Kiedrzynek tipping her fierce shot behind six minutes from time. Paris held on, securing a slender lead in an absorbing contest.

Kafaji collects her trophy for a terrific display UEFA via Getty Images

Visa Player of the Match: Rosa Kafaji (Häcken)

"Crucial in her role for Häcken, she was behind most of her team's attacking moves. Kafaji gave them time on the ball, created chances and scored."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Philip O'Connor, match reporter

Paris showed their class, bringing Martens and Vangsgaard off the bench to grab a valuable win. The tie is far from over, but the French side are in the driving seat ahead of the return leg.



Reaction

Mak Lind, Häcken coach: "We are disappointed but there were many things we did pretty well in the game. Paris look pretty strong, especially physically; we were struggling a little bit at the end of the game. It was good for us to experience this game, and it's only the first half out of two. There's one more game to play and we have a chance, for sure."

Rosa Kafaji, Häcken forward: "We had a fairly strong first half. The second was a bit stretched and they got a goal, but we have another game to play so that's what we're looking ahead to. We will watch this game and make some small changes that will create a good improvement."

Filippa Curmark, Häcken midfielder: "We have to take our chances and in close matches like this, you don't get very many chances. It is not enough to go close. We played well over 90 minutes. Paris are good but we are still in this. 1-1 would have been a fairer result."



Jocelyn Prêcheur, Paris coach: "We could have been more efficient with our high level of possession. We didn't try to combine enough, we didn't try to dribble, we didn't try to shoot – and when we did shoot, it was not with intensity or determination. Offensively, I'm a little disappointed – we can show a better side to ourselves, especially in our stadium in Paris."

Eva Gaetino, Paris defender: "It was my first professional goal. This team has welcomed me into their family and I was ready to do whatever it took. I'm really happy I could help them."

Eva Gaetino marks her competition bow in style UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

Paris are unbeaten in five UEFA Women's Champions League matches, winning four of them.

They have won nine of their last 16 matches at this stage (D3 L4).

Jocelyn Prêcheur's side are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Swedish clubs, winning five of them.

All of those victories have come in their last five such encounters, including two against Häcken in the 2022/23 second qualifying round.

Paris have conceded five goals between the 30th and 45th minutes in this season's competition, more than any other team.

This was only Häcken's second defeat in nine Champions League matches this season (W4 D3).

Line-ups

Häcken: Falk; Kosola, Rybrink, Luik, Wijk; Curmark (Grant 72), Fossdalsá; Anvegård, Kafaji (Csiki 90+2), Jusu Bah (Bergström 72); Larisey (Schröder 67)

Paris: Kiedrzynek; Samoura, Gaetino, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Le Guilly (Vangsgaard 72), Groenen (Martens 43), Geyoro; Albert, Baltimore (Fazer 90+3); Chawinga