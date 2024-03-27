Chelsea 1-1 Ajax (agg: 4-1): First-leg win sees Chelsea into semi-finals

Mayra Ramírez's goal ensured Chelsea moved into the semi-finals of this season's Champions League still unbeaten, with their 1-1 draw with Ajax giving them a 4-1 aggregate victory against the Dutch club in the last eight.

Key moments 18': Hoekstra charges Musovic down and ball hits post from 35 metres

33': Ramírez scores on club European debut from Reiten pass65': Grant pokes in first-time shot to draw Ajax level on the night

Match in brief: Chelsea grind way into semis

Chelsea captain Erin Cuthbert put an early chance wide before Zećira Musovic was caught out 35 metres from goal and Ajax's Tiny Hoekstra saw the ball rebound off her then the foot of the post before going wide.

While the Dutch side's record scorer Romée Leuchter also had good opportunities, it was the hosts who went in front 12 minutes before the break as Guro Reiten slid in Mayra Ramírez and she claimed her first European goal for the club with a composed finish under Regina Van Eijk.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 27: Mayra Ramirez of Chelsea scores her team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League 2023/24 Quarter Final Leg Two match between Chelsea FC Women and AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on March 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images). UEFA via Getty Images

As it happened: Chelsea 1-1 Ajax (agg: 4-1)

Ajax continued to persevere after the restart and got the goal their efforts merited 20 minutes into the second half, with Chasity Grant poking past Musovic after a lovely threaded pass from Hoekstra.

Leuchter might have won the game for them too in the closing stages after turning Jess Carter but Musovic made a brilliant late one-handed stop to deny her. She then did similar to Danique Tolhoek and the stalemate in London means Chelsea progress into the last four for the fifth time in six seasons.

Chelsea's Colombian striker #35 Mayra Ramirez (L) scores the opening goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge in London, on March 27, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Visa Player of the Match: Erin Cuthbert

"She controlled the midfield, broke up opposition creation, started attacks on transitions when pinching and was involved in wide area combos in the first half. Composed in possession."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Ajax's Dutch midfielder #06 Jonna van de Velde (R) vies with Chelsea's Scottish midfielder #22 Erin Cuthbert during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge in London, on March 27, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Paul Saffer, match reporter

Ajax bow out with pride and could even have snatched it on the night. But Chelsea's job was done in the first leg (and the first half tonight). Now they wait to see if it will be nemeses Barcelona again.

Reaction

To follow

Chelsea's Colombian striker #35 Mayra Ramirez (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match between Chelsea and Ajax at Stamford Bridge in London, on March 27, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Key stats

Chelsea have won all 12 previous Champions League ties where they won the first leg.

Chelsea missed out on equalling their European record run of five straight victories, although they have extended their club-best unbeaten sequence to nine.

Ajax missed out on becoming the first Dutch club to progress to the semi-finals.

Line-ups

Chelsea: Musovic; Périsset, Carter, Buchanan (Nüsken 66), Lawrence; Cuthbert, Ingle, Kirby; Beever-Jones (Rytting Kaneryd 76), Ramírez (Macario 66), Reiten (Čanković 66)

Ajax: van Eijk; Kardinaal (Verhoeve 76), Spitse, De Sanders (Tolhoek 87), de Klonia (Keijzer 46); Noordam, van Gool, van de Velde (Noordman 68); Grant, Leuchter, T. Hoekstra (Keukelaar 68)