Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea

Chelsea succeeded where every other team has this failed this season as they pulled off a 1-0 victory at Barcelona in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg, earning a potentially crucial advantage ahead of Saturday's return game.

Emma Hayes' stifled the titleholders' attacking play to became the first side to defeat Barça in any competition this term, restricting the hosts to a solitary on-target shot from a dozen goal attempts – the lowest tally during a campaign in which their average had been a shade under 25.

As it happened: Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea

Barcelona's 33 entries into the opposition box represented their lowest figure since the opening game of the group stage. Not surprisingly, Chelsea's defensive acumen in preventing Barça from translating domination into scoring opportunities emerged as the key feature in the match.

"Neither team created many chances," said Barça coach Jonatan Giráldez after the game. "They defended well in a 5-3-2 formation which was uncomfortable for us. We wanted to play inside, but they were really aggressive in midfield. At times, we threatened by getting in behind them – but not enough."

Jayne Ludlow, former captain and manager of Wales, long-time skipper of Arsenal and currently head of sport at the University of South Wales, teamed up as technical observer with UEFA's analysis unit to highlight key components of a match marked by Chelsea's disciplined interpretation of a game plan designed to spike Barça's attacking guns.

"Chelsea played an impressive defensive game," Ludlow commented, "with compactness in a well-organised shape, effective defence of their box and some good transition moments, with the front two always threatening and ready to stretch Barcelona's defence."

A series of video clips illustrates aspects of a tactically intriguing game at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Chelsea refuse to be moved

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Barcelona's short passing

"Barcelona are a phenomenal team who make it difficult with a short-passing game, trying to pull you out of position," said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. "But we stayed compact and extremely difficult." In the opposition camp, Giráldez commented: "We tried to move them by making some positional adjustments, but they made huge efforts in defence."

The first series of clips shows Barça's modus operandi, with keeper Catalina Coll initiating a patient build from the back with an interchange of passes inviting opponents to come forward. Eventually, with the ball in the right-back area and a 4v4 scenario up front, a forward pass allows right-winger Caroline Graham Hansen to peel off her marker and deliver a dangerous cross.

The second clip shows a similar interchange of passes after a Chelsea attack fizzles out. The visitors maintain their 5-3-2 shape until two players are drawn out to attack Aitana Bonmatí, creating a 3-5-2 situation with Salma Paralluelo breaking clear 1v1 – only for Chelsea to rapidly cover back and block her path.

Chelsea's mid-press defending

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Chelsea's mid-press defending

In the second video, the opening clip shows Barça on the ball in the right-back area with 18 of the 20 outfielders on that side of the centre spot. With no short-passing options, the ball goes back to the goalkeeper and then back to the same side – this time, with three Chelsea players grouped closely around the ball. A hopeful long pass is comfortably shepherded into touch by two Chelsea defenders.

The next clip shows Barça in possession in midfield with Chelsea in a clear 4-4-2 set-up. Two midfielders sprint towards the ball, forcing Barça to play back. Chelsea rapidly revert to 5-3-2 and, with Barça split into two departments, the midfield trio are in command. Again, the long-pass option on the right is anticipated and dealt with.

The final sequence shows Chelsea covering the wide areas with their back five, while the front five in their 5-3-2 stay narrow to control the central area. A midfield regain triggers a transition to a goalscoring opportunity with players flooding forward. "You've got to give credit to Chelsea," Barça midfielder Keira Walsh admitted. "They were aggressive in the middle and didn't give us a lot of time."

Chelsea's high-press defending

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Chelsea's high-press defending

"One of the features was the effectiveness of Chelsea's high-press organisation," said Ludlow, "forcing loose passing and ball-winning in Barcelona's half." The first clip in this section shows a Barça goal kick with seven Chelsea players in advanced positions, including the two wing-backs, who are high but not tight. A pass to the right triggers tight marking, forces a long pass and earns a regain in a key area.

The second clip starts with the same scenario. A ball to the right is the signal for short-passing options to be rapidly locked down. When the ball is played into touch, there is an immediate counterattack from the throw-in and an attacking move that produces Erin Cuthbert's winning goal.

Chelsea's defence of the box

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Carter's performance

The visitors' defensive display earned centre-back Jessica Carter the UEFA Player of the Match award. "She defended the box superbly and covered direct attacks well all day," Ludlow commented, "as well as leading the back line effectively to maintain compact spaces behind midfield."

The video clips illustrate her ability to backtrack at speed when Barça broke through in wide areas, along with her positional awareness, her sense of anticipation and the timing of her tackling. "We had a game plan," Carter said afterwards, "and I think it's safe to say that we haven't always followed that this season, so it was a big bonus to get it spot on. I'm pretty vocal – that's something I find easy. And I like things to be organised in front of me."

The art of proactive defending

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Proactive defending

The panel of observers highlighted as a youth development topic the excellence of both teams in the art of defending while attacking and applying counter-pressure at the right moment to prolong and sustain attacking moves – as illustrated by a couple of clips.

The first opens with Barça goalkeeper Coll reacting quickly to cut out a through pass. But when Barça regain possession on their right, Chelsea rapidly group six players in that area and cut off forward-passing options. On this occasion, the home team found a route on the opposite flank – thwarted by a close-marking opponent.

The second clip shows a Chelsea goal kick with Barça in two departments: four forward, six back, and space in between. When Hannah Hampton plays long to the left, Chelsea are first to the second ball. Barça immediately form a four-player box behind their most advanced striker and an aerial regain launches a dangerous attack on the right, while the visitors rapidly get four players facing the cross.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's front two are being closely policed by Barça centre-backs and, when the cross is cleared, one races to the ball ahead of the striker, gains possession and sustains the home team's attack, leading to a corner.

"The levels of pro-active defending in advanced areas contributed to the high frequency of turnovers and good transition moments for both teams," said Ludlow.