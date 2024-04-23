Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon.
Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg on Sunday 28 April at the Parc des Princes.
Lyon vs Paris at a glance
When: Sunday 28 April (16:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris
What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg
Final: Saturday 25 May (18:00 CET kick-off), San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao
What do you need to know?
Paris and Lyon met for a record 11th time in this competition last Saturday and the game was perhaps the most thrilling of them all. Visitors Paris seemed to be in control as Marie-Antoinette Katoto's double had them 2-0 up with just ten minutes left, only for Kadidiatou Diani, Melchie Dumornay and Amel Majri to turn the game in sensational style, the first time Lyon have overturned a two-goal deficit to win in Europe.
Two years ago in the semi-finals, Lyon also beat Paris 3-2 in the OL Stadium first leg, Katoto having struck first on that occasion too. Lyon then proceeded to win 2-1 at the Parc des Princes, but Paris showed in the first leg that they have enough of a threat to reverse that and reach their third final. As for eight-time champions Lyon, they are aiming to make it to an 11th decider, three of the past ten coming after semi-final defeats of Paris.
OL have certainly had the upper hand against their arch-rivals over the years and they are currently six games unbeaten against Paris. There is also a sub-plot of the race to finish as competition top scorer, with Katoto's first-leg double having drawn her level with Diani on seven, only for the former Paris forward to edge back in front as she began the comeback.
Clare Hunt and Oriane Jean-François remain out for Paris, while Lyon are missing Sara Däbritz and Eugénie Le Sommer. Dzsenifer Marozsán and Ada Hegerberg were also out last week.
2023/24 semi-final first leg: Lyon 3-2 Paris
2021/22 semi-finals: Lyon 3-2/2-1 Paris (agg: 5-3)
2020/21 quarter-finals: Paris 0-1/2-1 Lyon (agg: 2-2, Paris win on away goals)
2019/20 semi-finals: Paris 0-1 Lyon (Bilbao)
2016/17 final: Lyon 0-0aet, 7-6pens Paris (Cardiff)
2015/16 semi-finals: Lyon 7-0/1-0 Paris (agg: 8-0)
2014/15 round of 16: Paris 1-1/1-0 Lyon (agg: 2-1)
First-named team at home in opening leg of two-legged ties
Form guide
Paris Saint-Germain
Last six games: LDWWWW
Last match: Lyon 3-2 Paris, 20/04, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg
Next match: Paris vs Paris FC, 24/04, French Women's First Division
Where they stand: 2nd in French Women's First Division, French Cup final
Lyon
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Lyon 3-2 Paris, 20/04, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg
Next match: Lyon vs Guingamp, 24/04, French Women's First Division
Where they stand: 1st in French Women's First Division
Possible line-ups
Paris: Picaud; Le Guilly, Gaetino, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Groenen, Albert; Chawinga, Katoto, Baltimore
Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Egurrola, Dumornay; Diani, Becho, Cascarino
View from the camps
Jocelyn Prêcheur, Paris coach: "We'll be going back to the Parc a goal down on aggregate, but we have the ability to turn things around at home. Our players will go into Sunday's game with a winning spirit. It's not a bad result. It's how things played out that's extremely frustrating. We still need to grow and learn from this. We have the potential to turn things around. We're going to recover well and get ready for the game on Sunday."
Amel Majri, Lyon midfielder: "It's only the first leg; we have to learn from it even if we won. We will have to make it happen [in Paris]. They had confidence after their goals, but we were able to show that we had the experience of winning eight Champions Leagues. They will come out to win; it's up to us to thwart them."
Where is the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao will stage the 2024 Women's Champions League final on Saturday 25 May, at 18:00 CET.
The 50,000-plus capacity home of Bilbao's Athletic Club was built on the site of the old San Mamés, replacing the 100-year-old arena of the same name in 2013. Athletic Club's women's team have played several games in the new stadium, attracting 48,121 fans for a 2019 cup tie against Atlético de Madrid, at the time a Spanish record.