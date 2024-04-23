Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg on Sunday 28 April at the Parc des Princes.

Lyon vs Paris at a glance When: Sunday 28 April (16:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris

What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg

Final: Saturday 25 May (18:00 CET kick-off), San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao

What do you need to know?

Paris and Lyon met for a record 11th time in this competition last Saturday and the game was perhaps the most thrilling of them all. Visitors Paris seemed to be in control as Marie-Antoinette Katoto's double had them 2-0 up with just ten minutes left, only for Kadidiatou Diani, Melchie Dumornay and Amel Majri to turn the game in sensational style, the first time Lyon have overturned a two-goal deficit to win in Europe.

Two years ago in the semi-finals, Lyon also beat Paris 3-2 in the OL Stadium first leg, Katoto having struck first on that occasion too. Lyon then proceeded to win 2-1 at the Parc des Princes, but Paris showed in the first leg that they have enough of a threat to reverse that and reach their third final. As for eight-time champions Lyon, they are aiming to make it to an 11th decider, three of the past ten coming after semi-final defeats of Paris.

Highlights: Lyon 3-2 Paris

OL have certainly had the upper hand against their arch-rivals over the years and they are currently six games unbeaten against Paris. There is also a sub-plot of the race to finish as competition top scorer, with Katoto's first-leg double having drawn her level with Diani on seven, only for the former Paris forward to edge back in front as she began the comeback.

Clare Hunt and Oriane Jean-François remain out for Paris, while Lyon are missing Sara Däbritz and Eugénie Le Sommer. Dzsenifer Marozsán and Ada Hegerberg were also out last week.

Paris vs Lyon in Europe 2023/24 semi-final first leg: Lyon 3-2 Paris 2021/22 semi-finals: Lyon 3-2/2-1 Paris (agg: 5-3) 2020/21 quarter-finals: Paris 0-1/2-1 Lyon (agg: 2-2, Paris win on away goals) 2019/20 semi-finals: Paris 0-1 Lyon (Bilbao) 2016/17 final: Lyon 0-0aet, 7-6pens Paris (Cardiff) 2015/16 semi-finals: Lyon 7-0/1-0 Paris (agg: 8-0) 2014/15 round of 16: Paris 1-1/1-0 Lyon (agg: 2-1) First-named team at home in opening leg of two-legged ties

Form guide

Paris Saint-Germain

Last six games: LDWWWW

Last match: Lyon 3-2 Paris, 20/04, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg

Next match: Paris vs Paris FC, 24/04, French Women's First Division

Where they stand: 2nd in French Women's First Division, French Cup final

Lyon

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Lyon 3-2 Paris, 20/04, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg

Next match: Lyon vs Guingamp, 24/04, French Women's First Division

Where they stand: 1st in French Women's First Division

Where to watch Streaming platform DAZN is removing its paywall to the largest portfolio of women's football worldwide, including the UEFA Women's Champions League. This will drive audience growth and provide a new global home for women's football, offering greater access to games, content and the international women's football community. Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world, with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Possible line-ups

Paris: Picaud; Le Guilly, Gaetino, De Almeida, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Groenen, Albert; Chawinga, Katoto, Baltimore

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Egurrola, Dumornay; Diani, Becho, Cascarino

Dumornay: 'Losing was out of the question'

View from the camps

Jocelyn Prêcheur, Paris coach: "We'll be going back to the Parc a goal down on aggregate, but we have the ability to turn things around at home. Our players will go into Sunday's game with a winning spirit. It's not a bad result. It's how things played out that's extremely frustrating. We still need to grow and learn from this. We have the potential to turn things around. We're going to recover well and get ready for the game on Sunday."

Amel Majri, Lyon midfielder: "It's only the first leg; we have to learn from it even if we won. We will have to make it happen [in Paris]. They had confidence after their goals, but we were able to show that we had the experience of winning eight Champions Leagues. They will come out to win; it's up to us to thwart them."