Rebecca Welch to referee 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final
Monday, May 13, 2024
Rebecca Welch from England will referee the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon.
The UEFA Referees Committee has announced that England's Rebecca Welch will referee the 2024 final between Barcelona and Lyon, to be played in Spain at Bilbao's San Mamés, on Saturday 25 May at 18:00 CEST.
An international referee since 2015, the 40-year-old will take charge of her first Women's Champions League final. This season she has refereed six matches in the competition, including the quarter-final second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Häcken. She was fourth official for last season's final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg.
Welch will be assisted by Natalie Aspinall and Emily Carney, with Sanja Rođak-Karšić acting as reserve assistant referee. The fourth official is Ivana Martinčić. The VAR role has been assigned to Stuart Attwell, and he will be accompanied by assistant Katrin Rafalski and support Katalin Kulcsár.
2024 Women's Champions League final refereeing team
Referee: Rebecca Welch (ENG)
Assistants: Natalie Aspinall, Emily Carney (ENG)
Fourth official: Ivana Martinčić (CRO)
Reserve assistant: Sanja Rođak-Karšić (CRO)
VAR: Stuart Attwell (ENG)
Assistant VAR: Katrin Rafalski (GER)
VAR support: Katalin Kulcsár (HUN)