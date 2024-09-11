Women's Champions League round 2 ties: Juventus-Paris Saint-Germain, Häcken-Arsenal, Sporting CP-Madrid, Fiorentina-Wolfsburg
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Article summary
The two-legged ties will decide the last 12 group spots.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA Women's Champions League round kicks off on Wednesday 18 September with the 12 ties deciding who joins automatic group stage entrants Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern München and Chelsea.
The 15 teams that progressed from the round 1 finals were joined in the 9 September draw by the nine clubs beginning at this stage: Häcken, Hammarby, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid, Roma and Slavia Praha.
First legs on Wednesday 18 September include Juventus playing Paris Saint-Germain and Hammarby's competition debut at home to 2023/24 quarter-finalists Benfica while former champions Arsenal and Wolfsburg are also both in action.
Opening legs on Thursday 19 September include Galatasaray, the only debutants to progress from round 1 earlier in September, facing Slavia Praha and Sporting CP, who eliminated four-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt, hosting Real Madrid. There is one first leg on Sunday 22 September between Vorskla Poltava and Celtic.
The second legs are on 25 and 26 September, with the group stage draw in Nyon on 27 September.
All times CET
First legs
Roma vs Servette FCCF (14:30)
Osijek vs Twente (14:30)
Paris FC vs Manchester City (18:45)
Häcken vs Arsenal (19:00)
Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain (19:00)
Hammarby vs Benfica (19:00)
Anderlecht vs Vålerenga (19:30)
Fiorentina vs Wolfsburg (20:00)
Sporting CP vs Real Madrid (17:00)
Galatasaray vs Slavia Praha (18:00)
St. Pölten vs Mura (19:00)
Vorskla Poltava vs Celtic (13:00)
Played in Airdrie, Scotland
Second legs
Slavia Praha vs Galatasaray (18:00)
Wolfsburg vs Fiorentina (18:30)
Vålerenga vs Anderlecht (18:30)
Benfica vs Hammarby (21:00)
Paris Saint-Germain vs Juventus (18:45)
Mura vs St. Pölten (19:00)
Servette FCCF vs Roma (19:00)
Twente vs Osijek (19:45)
Manchester City vs Paris FC (20:00)
Real Madrid vs Sporting CP (20:00)
Celtic vs Vorskla Poltava (20:15)
Arsenal vs Häcken (20:30)
Team guide
• Wolfsburg and Arsenal (who both lost to Paris FC in qualifying last year) have one title each, while Paris Saint-Germain have twice reached the final.
• Paris Saint-Germain lost in last season's semi-finals; Benfica and Häcken reached the quarters.
• Manchester City and Paris FC (in their previous guise of Juvisy) have got to the semi-finals. Real Madrid, Roma and Slavia are past quarter-finalists.
• Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid aim to keep up their record of reaching the group stage every season since its 2021/22 introduction, which Barcelona, Bayern, Chelsea and Lyon are already assured of doing.
• Further clubs hoping to return after featuring in last season's group stage are Paris FC, Roma, Slavia and St. Pölten. Arsenal and Servette have also previously contested the post-2021/22 group stage. Fiorentina and Twente made the last 16 in the old knockout format.
• Hammarby are making their debut while Galatasaray played their first UEFA competition games in round 1.
• Celtic and Sporting had never previously got through a round in Europe. Anderlecht, Mura, Osijek, Vålerenga and Vorskla Poltava are also bidding to make the last 16 for the first time.
• Belgium, Croatia, Scotland, Slovenia and Türkiye have never been represented in the post-2021/22 group stage.
• Twente beat Osijek 4-0 in the 2013/14 qualifying round.
• Wolfsburg beat Fiorentina 7-3 on aggregate in the 2017/18 round of 32.
• Arsenal beat Häcken (then known as Göteborg) 3-2 on aggregate in the 2011/12 quarter-finals, coming back from 2-0 down overall early in the second leg. Arsenal signed Häcken's Rosa Kafaji this summer.
Which path is each tie in?
The round 2 draw was split into two paths: the champions path (with 14 teams competing for seven group places) and the league path (ten teams competing for five group spots). Both consist of two-legged ties.
Champions path
St. Pölten vs Mura
Benfica vs Hammarby*
Osijek vs Twente
Galatasaray vs Slavia Praha
Roma vs Servette FCCF
Anderlecht vs Vålerenga
Vorskla Poltava vs Celtic
*Order of ties switched from draw.
League path
Sporting CP vs Real Madrid
Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris FC vs Manchester City
Fiorentina vs Wolfsburg
Häcken vs Arsenal
Season calendar
Group stage draw
27 September, Nyon
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8/9 October
Matchday 2: 16/17 October
Matchday 3: 12/13 November
Matchday 4: 20/21 November
Matchday 5: 11/12 December
Matchday 6: 17/18 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
7 February, Nyon
Quarter-finals
First leg: 18/19 March
Second leg: 26/27 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 19/20 April
Second leg: 26/27 April
Final (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)
23, 24 or 25 May tbc