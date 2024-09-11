Women's Champions League round 2 ties: Juventus-Paris Saint-Germain, Häcken-Arsenal, Sporting CP-Madrid, Fiorentina-Wolfsburg

UEFA Women's Champions League round kicks off on Wednesday 18 September with the 12 ties deciding who joins automatic group stage entrants Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern München and Chelsea.

The 15 teams that progressed from the round 1 finals were joined in the 9 September draw by the nine clubs beginning at this stage: Häcken, Hammarby, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid, Roma and Slavia Praha.

First legs on Wednesday 18 September include Juventus playing Paris Saint-Germain and Hammarby's competition debut at home to 2023/24 quarter-finalists Benfica while former champions Arsenal and Wolfsburg are also both in action.

Opening legs on Thursday 19 September include Galatasaray, the only debutants to progress from round 1 earlier in September, facing Slavia Praha and Sporting CP, who eliminated four-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt, hosting Real Madrid. There is one first leg on Sunday 22 September between Vorskla Poltava and Celtic.

The second legs are on 25 and 26 September, with the group stage draw in Nyon on 27 September.

Matches

All times CET

First legs

Wednesday 18 September

Roma vs Servette FCCF (14:30)

Osijek vs Twente (14:30)

Paris FC vs Manchester City (18:45)

Häcken vs Arsenal (19:00)

Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain (19:00)

Hammarby vs Benfica (19:00)

Anderlecht vs Vålerenga (19:30)

Fiorentina vs Wolfsburg (20:00)

Thursday 19 September

Sporting CP vs Real Madrid (17:00)

Galatasaray vs Slavia Praha (18:00)

St. Pölten vs Mura (19:00)

Sunday 22 September

Vorskla Poltava vs Celtic (13:00)

Played in Airdrie, Scotland

Second legs

Wednesday 25 September

Slavia Praha vs Galatasaray (18:00)

Wolfsburg vs Fiorentina (18:30)

Vålerenga vs Anderlecht (18:30)

Benfica vs Hammarby (21:00)

Thursday 26 September

Paris Saint-Germain vs Juventus (18:45)

Mura vs St. Pölten (19:00)

Servette FCCF vs Roma (19:00)

Twente vs Osijek (19:45)

Manchester City vs Paris FC (20:00)

Real Madrid vs Sporting CP (20:00)

Celtic vs Vorskla Poltava﻿ (20:15)

Arsenal vs Häcken (20:30)

Team guide

• Wolfsburg and Arsenal (who both lost to Paris FC in qualifying last year) have one title each, while Paris Saint-Germain have twice reached the final.

• Paris Saint-Germain lost in last season's semi-finals; Benfica and Häcken reached the quarters.

• Manchester City and Paris FC (in their previous guise of Juvisy) have got to the semi-finals. Real Madrid, Roma and Slavia are past quarter-finalists.

• Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid aim to keep up their record of reaching the group stage every season since its 2021/22 introduction, which Barcelona, Bayern, Chelsea and Lyon are already assured of doing.

• Further clubs hoping to return after featuring in last season's group stage are Paris FC, Roma, Slavia and St. Pölten. Arsenal and Servette have also previously contested the post-2021/22 group stage. Fiorentina and Twente made the last 16 in the old knockout format.

• Hammarby are making their debut while Galatasaray played their first UEFA competition games in round 1.

• Celtic and Sporting had never previously got through a round in Europe. Anderlecht, Mura, Osijek, Vålerenga and Vorskla Poltava are also bidding to make the last 16 for the first time.

• Belgium, Croatia, Scotland, Slovenia and Türkiye have never been represented in the post-2021/22 group stage.

• Twente beat Osijek 4-0 in the 2013/14 qualifying round.

• Wolfsburg beat Fiorentina 7-3 on aggregate in the 2017/18 round of 32.

• Arsenal beat Häcken (then known as Göteborg) 3-2 on aggregate in the 2011/12 quarter-finals, coming back from 2-0 down overall early in the second leg. Arsenal signed Häcken's Rosa Kafaji this summer.

2023/24 Women's Champions League top ten goals

Which path is each tie in?

The round 2 draw was split into two paths: the champions path (with 14 teams competing for seven group places) and the league path (ten teams competing for five group spots). Both consist of two-legged ties.

Champions path

St. Pölten vs Mura

Benfica vs Hammarby*

Osijek vs Twente

Galatasaray vs Slavia Praha

Roma vs Servette FCCF

Anderlecht vs Vålerenga

Vorskla Poltava vs Celtic

*Order of ties switched from draw.

League path

Sporting CP vs Real Madrid

Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris FC vs Manchester City

Fiorentina vs Wolfsburg

Häcken vs Arsenal

Season calendar

Group stage draw

27 September, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8/9 October

Matchday 2: 16/17 October

Matchday 3: 12/13 November

Matchday 4: 20/21 November

Matchday 5: 11/12 December

Matchday 6: 17/18 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

7 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 18/19 March

Second leg: 26/27 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 19/20 April

Second leg: 26/27 April

Final (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

23, 24 or 25 May tbc