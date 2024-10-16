Women's Champions League round-up: Man City and Bayern stay perfect, Arsenal and Barcelona off the mark

Manchester City survived a scare and Pernille Harder was again on target for Bayern München as both teams moved on to six UEFA Women's Champions League group stage points from two games, while the sides they beat on Matchday 1 – Barcelona and Arsenal, respectively – each got off the mark.

UEFA.com rounds up all of Wednesday's action.

Group C

Juventus 0-2 Bayern München

Highlights: Juventus 0-2 Bayern München

Both these sides won on Matchday 1, but it was Bayern who kept their momentum going, taking the lead on 17 minutes when a skewed Pernille Harder shot found Giulia Gwinn, whose header across goal was flicked in by Linda Dallmann. Juventus responded well, hitting the woodwork through Emma Kullberg late in the first half, before Amalie Vangsgaard fired narrowly wide in the second.

Juventus could not force an equaliser, however, and a tidy Harder finish sealed the win for the visitors. By netting her 39th Women's Champions League goal, following her hat-trick against Arsenal last week, Harder is now equal tenth with Hanna Ljungberg in the all-time competition scorer's table.

Arsenal 4-1 Vålerenga

Since Harder's hat-trick handed them a 5-2 defeat last week, Arsenal have also lost to Chelsea in the league and had manager Jonas Eidevall resign. However, in only their second minute under caretaker boss Renée Slegers, the Gunners found the net through Emily Fox's close-range finish, with Caitlin Foord then firing high into the net just before the half-hour mark.

Olaug Tvedten's coolly taken strike ten minutes before the interval tested the hosts' resolve, but late goals from Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo ensured a comfortable finish.

12 November: Juventus vs Arsenal, Bayern München vs Vålerenga

Group D

St. Pölten 2-3 Manchester City

Highlights: St. Pölten 2-3 Man City

A much-changed City side were made to work to follow up their Matchday 1 defeat of Barcelona with a second win. Alanna Kennedy's powerful long-range effort, her first club goal since May 2022, put the visitors ahead, with both Aoba Fujino and Mary Fowler hitting the woodwork as the first half wore on.

Goals from Melanie Brunnthaler and Kamila Dubcová either side of half-time put St. Pölten on the verge of a famous victory, but Fujino restored parity from a Chloe Kelly cross to open her City goal account. Gareth Taylor's second-half attacking changes then paid off late on when substitute Lauren Hemp's inviting corner enabled Fowler to head the winner.

Barcelona 9-0 Hammarby

Highlights: Barcelona 9-0 Hammarby

Barcelona responded to their defeat at Manchester City with an emphatic performance against Hammarby, who had won their debut group game against St. Pölten. Caroline Graham Hansen’s opener set the tone, with Clàudia Pina and Alexia Putellas adding to the deficit.

Graham Hansen and Pina both struck again after the break, with Mapi León, Ewa Pajor, Esmee Brugts and Fridolina Rolfö, with a late penalty, also on target for the defending champions.

12 November: Barcelona vs St. Pölten, Man City vs Hammarby