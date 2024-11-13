Women's Champions League highlights, round-up: Lyon, Chelsea stay clear as Real Madrid and Wolfsburg win

Chelsea were made to work hard for a 2-1 win at Celtic on Wednesday, while a Melchie Dumornay-inspired Lyon cruised to victory at Roma. Those results ensured the pair stayed perfect in their UEFA Women's Champions League groups, on a night when Real Madrid and Wolfsburg picked up crucial and comfortable victories.

UEFA.com rounds up all of the night's action.

Group A

Roma 0-3 Lyon

Melchie Dumornay scored from inside the centre circle as Lyon stayed perfect, ending Roma's own 100% record. Having struck from close range on 36 minutes, this competition's 2023/24 Young Player of the Season's produced a spectacular lob to double OL's lead before half-time.

Vanessa Gilles then poked in on 52 minutes to seal victory for the eight-time champions. Lyon are now the only team among the 16 in the group stage yet to concede a goal.

Galatasaray 0-5 Wolfsburg

Rebecka Blomqvist scored a fine second-half hat-trick as the two-time winners finally got off the mark in Group A, while condemning Galatasaray to a third defeat. Still, the home side defended stoutly, limiting the damage to Joelle Wedemeyer's header until the 63rd minute.

Blomqvist then made it 2-0 and added another in the 77th minute. Two more goals followed deep in added time as Blomqvist completed her treble before teeing up Vivien Endemann for another.

20 November: Lyon vs Roma, Wolfsburg vs Galatasaray

Group B

Celtic 1-2 Chelsea

Celtic, playing their first European game at their men's stadium, delighted the home crowd by taking the lead on 22 minutes, Murphy Agnew burying their first group stage goal as she ran on to Amy Gallacher's excellent through ball and slotted past Zecira Musovic.

However, within ten minutes Chelsea were ahead as Maika Hamano turned in a cutback by Aggie Beever-Jones, who then linked up with Sandy Baltimore to set up Ashley Lawrence. Celtic kept themselves in the game but could not force an equaliser to claim a first point, even after Beever-Jones's late red card.

Real Madrid 7-0 Twente

Second-placed Madrid opened up a three-point lead over Twente after a comprehensive victory. Signe Bruun got the ball rolling by slotting in with less than three minutes gone, and María Mendez headed a second before half-time.

In the second half, Naomie Feller glanced in the third, before Caroline Weir – who already had two assists – produced a sublime free-kick. Mendez then headed in again, with Oihane Hernández and substitute Carla Camacho completing the scoring.

20 November: Chelsea vs Celtic, Twente vs Real Madrid

