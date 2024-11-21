UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Women's Champions League standings and permutations: Who is through and who needs what to join them

Thursday, November 21, 2024

See which teams have reached the quarter-finals with two games to spare.

Wolfsburg vs Roma on 11 December could decide one of the two quarter-final spots still up for grabs AS Roma via Getty Images

Six places in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals have already been decided with two sets of group games to go.

UEFA.com explains who could still make progress, who can seal first place in their group and seeding in the draw, and who is in danger of joining those out of contention. The top two in each group progress to the knockout phase.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

Through to quarter-finals so far

Arsenal, Bayern München, Chelsea, Lyon, Manchester City, Real Madrid

How ties are broken: Regulations

Group A

11 December: Wolfsburg vs Roma, Galatasaray vs Lyon
17 December: Lyon vs Wolfsburg, Roma vs Galatasaray

Lyon are through to the quarter-finals. They will be confirmed as group winners if they avoid defeat against Galatasaray or if Wolfsburg do not beat Roma.

Roma will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Wolfsburg. They will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose by two goals or more.

Wolfsburg will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Roma by two goals or more. They will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose.

Galatasaray are unable to reach the quarter-finals.

Group B

11 December: Chelsea vs Twente, Celtic vs Real Madrid
17 December: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Twente vs Celtic

Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals. They will be confirmed as group winners if they beat Twente and Real Madrid do not win, or if Chelsea draw and Real Madrid lose.

Real Madrid are through to the quarter-finals. They will be confirmed in second place if they do not beat Celtic and Chelsea win, or if Madrid lose and Chelsea draw.

Twente and Celtic are unable to reach the quarter-finals.

Group C


12 December: Bayern vs Juventus, Vålerenga vs Arsenal
18 December: Arsenal vs Bayern, Juventus vs Vålerenga 

Bayern are through to the quarter-finals.

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals.

Juventus and Vålerenga are unable to reach the quarter-finals.

Group D

12 December: Man City vs St. Pölten, Hammarby vs Barcelona
18 December: Barcelona vs Man City, St. Pölten vs Hammarby

Man City are through to the quarter-finals.

St. Pölten are unable to reach the quarter-finals.

Full permutations to follow.

Group standings
