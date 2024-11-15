Women's Champions League standings and permutations: Who needs what to go through on Matchday 4

The UEFA Women's Champions League group stage is at the halfway phase and the first quarter-finalists could be decided after Wednesday and Thursday's fixtures.

We show who could make early progress or is in danger of falling out of reach of advancing from their group. The top two in each group progress to the knockout phase.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

Group A

20 November: Wolfsburg vs Galatasaray, Lyon vs Roma

11 December: Wolfsburg vs Roma, Galatasaray vs Lyon

17 December: Lyon vs Wolfsburg, Roma vs Galatasaray

Lyon will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Roma, or if Lyon draw and Wolfsburg do not beat Galatasaray. Lyon will be confirmed in first place if they win and Wolfsburg do not.

Neither Roma nor Wolfsburg can go through or be eliminated on Matchday 4.

Galatasaray will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Wolfsburg, of if Galatasaray draw and Roma avoid defeat against Lyon.

Group B

20 November: Twente vs Real Madrid, Chelsea vs Celtic

11 December: Chelsea vs Twente, Celtic vs Real Madrid

17 December: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Twente vs Celtic

Chelsea will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Celtic and Twente do not beat Madrid, or if Chelsea draw and Twente lose.

Madrid will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Twente and Celtic do not beat Chelsea.

Twente will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Madrid and Chelsea avoid defeat by Celtic.

Celtic will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Chelsea and Madrid avoid defeat by Twente, or if Celtic draw and Madrid win.

Group C

21 November: Vålerenga vs Bayern, Arsenal vs Juventus

12 December: Bayern vs Juventus, Vålerenga vs Arsenal

18 December: Arsenal vs Bayern, Juventus vs Vålerenga

Bayern will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Vålerenga and Juventus do not beat Arsenal, or if Bayern draw and Juventus lose.

Arsenal will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Juventus and Vålerenga do not beat Bayern.

Juventus will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Arsenal and Bayern avoid defeat by Vålerenga.

Vålerenga will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Bayern and Arsenal avoid defeat by Juventus, or if Vålerenga draw and Arsenal win.

Group D

21 November: Hammarby vs Man City, St. Pölten vs Barcelona

12 December: Man City vs St. Pölten, Hammarby vs Barcelona

18 December: Barcelona vs Man City, St. Pölten vs Hammarby

Man City will be through to the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by Hammarby.

Neither Barcelona nor Hammarby can go through or be eliminated on Matchday 4.

St. Pölten will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they do not beat Barcelona.

