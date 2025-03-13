UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals: Squad changes

Thursday, March 13, 2025

The contenders have confirmed their squad changes for the knockout phase.

Keira Walsh has joined Chelsea having helping Barcelona knock out the Blues in the last two semi-finals
Keira Walsh has joined Chelsea having helping Barcelona knock out the Blues in the last two semi-finals Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Each UEFA Women's Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Wednesday 12 March.

No players are cup-tied even if they played for another club during the group stage.

Click on an individual team for their full knockout squad.

All the rules

Click below for full squads

Arsenal

Barcelona

Bayern München

Chelsea

Lyon

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Wolfsburg

