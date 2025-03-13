UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals: Squad changes
Thursday, March 13, 2025
The contenders have confirmed their squad changes for the knockout phase.
Each UEFA Women's Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Wednesday 12 March.
No players are cup-tied even if they played for another club during the group stage.
