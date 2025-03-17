Le Sommer: New era of UEFA competitions will take women's football to next level

For legendary Lyon forward Eugénie Le Sommer, who is one of just three players to win eight UEFA Women’s Champions League titles, there is no doubt about the tournament's place in the game.

"It's the best competition in the world. There's nothing more prestigious at club level," she says. "When you want to play at the best possible level, you have to win the Champions League – that's important if you want to be a great player."

Now, with an expanded format and for the first time, a second continental competition on the horizon, the stage is set for a new era that will take the Champions League – and women’s club football – to new heights.

Elevating competition

From the 2025/26 season onwards, the competition will expand from 16 to 18 teams, while we are also introducing a second women’s tournament, the UEFA Women's Europa Cup, giving more clubs the chance to play European football.

Le Sommer believes the UEFA Women's Europa Cup will aid the development of the women's game across Europe, providing more opportunities for clubs to experience and grow through continental competition.

"It's really going to help raise the level of teams and countries who aren’t in the Champions League, like [the Europa League] did with the men," she explains.

"In France, for example, teams that aren't in first or second place will find this competition appealing and they'll be more competitive in the domestic league.

"It's a very good thing to have more competitive teams in Europe, and it's a great competition too."

UEFA women's club competitions from 2025/26: How they work

Inspiring a new generation

Growing up, Le Sommer could only watch men's football on television.

Today, the UEFA Foundation for Children ambassador takes pride in the increased attention and accessibility of women’s football, recognising the inspiration it can provide young girls to pick up the sport.

"It has changed for the new generation because they can watch women’s football and the Women’s Champions League on TV, and that makes a big difference," she says.

Le Sommer also highlights how Lyon’s success over the past 15 years, particularly winning eight Champions League titles, has helped the club become a powerhouse of women's football.

Le Sommer is one of just three players to win the UEFA Women's Champions League eight times Getty Images

“We’ve made an impact because we've succeeded in making Lyon known throughout the world and establishing it as a stronghold in women's football worldwide,” she says. "A lot of players have come to the club because they want to win the Champions League.

"Football doesn’t work that way, but it highlights our legacy. The players who come here know that Lyon is a top-level team that has won trophies and can still do so."

This, in turn, has brought more attention to the women's game and is helping inspire the next generation of players – both in France and beyond.

"People are more familiar with women's football because of these victories, so it's something that has contributed to the development of women's football in every region.

"The impact goes beyond the city and beyond France – it's worldwide."