Lyon vs Bayern Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible starting line-ups

Lyon and Bayern München meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 26 March at OL Stadium.

Lyon vs Bayern at a glance When: Wednesday 26 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: OL Stadium, Lyon

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg

First leg: 2-0

Semi-finals: Winners vs Real Madrid or Arsenal (19/20 & 26/27 April; Real Madrid or Arsenal at home in first leg)

What do you need to know?

Lyon have gone through from 13 of their 15 previous quarter-finals and goals from Tabitha Chawinga and Melchie Dumornay in Munich last Tuesday have put them in pole position to get to a 14th semi (no other club has reached more than eight).

For Bayern, who had won every game they had played in 2025 before this first leg, the highlight was undoubtedly just before half-time, when Lindsey Heaps' penalty was saved by Maria-Luisa Grohs, making her first senior competitive appearance in goal since being diagnosed with a malignant tumour in November.

Pernille Harder, still the competition top scorer on six goals, provided a threat for Bayern, and she will be as determined as anyone to turn the tie, having previously suffered four Champions League exits (including two final defeats) against Lyon while with Wolfsburg. She showed her ability to turn a tie on Saturday when Harder's hat-trick helped Bayern overturn a two-goal deficit to beat Hoffenheim 3-2 in the German Cup semi-finals.

First-leg highlights: Bayern 0-2 Lyon

Form guide

Lyon

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Saint-Étienne 0-5 Lyon, 22/03, league

Where they stand: 1st in Première Ligue

Bayern

Last six games: WLWWWW

Last match: Bayern 3-2 Hoffenheim, 22/03, German Cup semi-finals

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup final

Possible starting line-ups

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha; Marozsán, Heaps, Egurrola; Diani, Dumornay, Chawinga

Bayern: Grohs; Gwinn, Sembrant, Eriksson, Hansen; Zadrazil, Caruso; Dallmann, Harder, Bühl; Schüller

Melchie Dumornay on second-leg expectations

View from the camps

Joe Montemurro, Lyon coach: "We’ve got to go back to Lyon and protect the lead and hopefully come away with an opportunity to get to the semi-finals."

Alexander Straus, Bayern coach: "The [first leg] result is disappointing, but we need to learn from it and we have another chance."