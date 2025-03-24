UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Lyon vs Bayern Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible starting line-ups

Monday, March 24, 2025

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible starting line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Lyon and Bayern München.

Kadidiatou Diani's Lyon are up against Pernille Harder's Bayern
Kadidiatou Diani's Lyon are up against Pernille Harder's Bayern UEFA via Getty Images

Lyon and Bayern München meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 26 March at OL Stadium.

Lyon vs Bayern at a glance

When: Wednesday 26 March (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: OL Stadium, Lyon
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg
First leg: 2-0
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Semi-finals: Winners vs Real Madrid or Arsenal (19/20 & 26/27 April; Real Madrid or Arsenal at home in first leg)

What do you need to know?

Lyon have gone through from 13 of their 15 previous quarter-finals and goals from Tabitha Chawinga and Melchie Dumornay in Munich last Tuesday have put them in pole position to get to a 14th semi (no other club has reached more than eight).

For Bayern, who had won every game they had played in 2025 before this first leg, the highlight was undoubtedly just before half-time, when Lindsey Heaps' penalty was saved by Maria-Luisa Grohs, making her first senior competitive appearance in goal since being diagnosed with a malignant tumour in November.

Pernille Harder, still the competition top scorer on six goals, provided a threat for Bayern, and she will be as determined as anyone to turn the tie, having previously suffered four Champions League exits (including two final defeats) against Lyon while with Wolfsburg. She showed her ability to turn a tie on Saturday when Harder's hat-trick helped Bayern overturn a two-goal deficit to beat Hoffenheim 3-2 in the German Cup semi-finals.

First-leg highlights: Bayern 0-2 Lyon

Form guide

Lyon
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Saint-Étienne 0-5 Lyon, 22/03, league
Where they stand: 1st in Première Ligue

Bayern
Last six games: WLWWWW
Last match: Bayern 3-2 Hoffenheim, 22/03, German Cup semi-finals
Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup final

Where to watch

Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA, and China and its territories.

Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Possible starting line-ups

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha; Marozsán, Heaps, Egurrola; Diani, Dumornay, Chawinga

Bayern: Grohs; Gwinn, Sembrant, Eriksson, Hansen; Zadrazil, Caruso; Dallmann, Harder, Bühl; Schüller

Bracket Predictor
Melchie Dumornay on second-leg expectations

View from the camps

Joe Montemurro, Lyon coach: "We’ve got to go back to Lyon and protect the lead and hopefully come away with an opportunity to get to the semi-finals."

Alexander Straus, Bayern coach: "The [first leg] result is disappointing, but we need to learn from it and we have another chance."

Where is the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?

Getty Images

Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon will stage the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 24 May.

The home of Sporting CP opened in 2003 ahead of UEFA EURO 2004 in Portugal, replacing another stadium of the same name. It hosted a semi-final of that tournament, among other games, and was the venue for the UEFA Cup decider the following year.

The 2025 final will be the second Women's Champions League showpiece to be held in Lisbon after 2014, when Estádio do Restelo staged Wolfsburg's 4-3 win against Tyresö.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, March 24, 2025

Selected for you

Quarter-final second-leg lowdown
Live 23/03/2025

Quarter-final second-leg lowdown

We preview the action as the quarter-finals conclude on Wednesday and Thursday.
Highlights, report: Lyon take control at Bayern
Live 18/03/2025

Highlights, report: Lyon take control at Bayern

Lyon boast a 2-0 quarter-final lead ahead of the second leg in France despite Bayern goalkeeper Maria-Luisa Grohs saving a penalty.
Analysis: Dumornay drives Lyon
Live 19/03/2025

Analysis: Dumornay drives Lyon

UEFA Technical Observer Fritzy Kromp highlights the role of Lyon forward Melchie Dumornay.