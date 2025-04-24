Chelsea's Aggie Beever-Jones speaks to the new UEFA Women's Champions League fanzine, Queenzine

A hotel room overlooking London's Kensington Gardens, alive with picnics and impromptu football games, is the setting for an interview with Chelsea star Aggie Beever-Jones.

Just a couple of miles away at Stamford Bridge, the 21-year-old forward is beginning to make a name for herself, at the same stadium where her grandfather would take her to games as a child.

Chatting to Queenzine – the UEFA Women’s Champions League lifestyle 'zine – Beever-Jones discusses her Blues team-mates, the unique nature of Women's Champions League nights and a passion for beach life, surfing... and card games.

On her Chelsea team-mates

As much as we love playing football, we're such a close-knit group. It's such a great team. I'm told I remind everyone of a younger Niamh Charles. She's always looked out for me and always put an arm round me. She's known me since I was 16 or 17 and is always there telling me what I should and shouldn't be doing. For me it's always been Chelsea, and I feel so lucky that I'm living out my dream.

Aggie Beever-Jones has starred for Chelsea in the Women's Champions League Getty Images

On Women's Champions League nights

It's surreal. The music, walking out, the whole theme of Women's Champions League nights, that's the standard I want to be playing at. As a kid I remember the men playing in the Champions League, and when I was at the Academy they invited the team to come and watch Chelsea Women versus Wolfsburg Women at Stamford Bridge. I remember watching with maybe a thousand fans, if that. The game has come a long way.

On her perfect Sunday

I spent a lot of my childhood on the Isle of Wight. Wake up, sun is shining, go for a morning swim. Make a nice breakfast, have a coffee and spend time with my sister and her boyfriend, they're both my best friends. Spend time with my niece, go to the beach, enjoy the sun. I'm also a sucker for a card game.

On her 'rivalhood' with Man City's Jess Park

She's a really good friend, which can make it weird playing her so many times. We're both quite similar, attack-minded, and we like to be in the pockets of space. She's a little bit older than me and I've always admired the way she plays.

It's hard going from a club, competitive environment to then go to international football, but I think it's a good balance that we've got. For England we always want the best for one another. She's very chilled and always has other people's interests at heart. We play this card game called Ligretto, which is insane, and we'll go on a coffee walk.

Beever-Jones with her friend Jess Park playing for England Getty Images

On her tips for attending a first match

Get there early and bring snacks. Get some good merch on, a cool outfit, obviously... a Beever-Jones shirt! Enjoy it and join in with all the chants.

This interview is from issue 3 of Queenzine, the new Women's Champions League lifestyle fanzine. Read it here!