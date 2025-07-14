UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round starts 30 July

Monday, July 14, 2025

The revamped competition begins with the new first qualifying round on 30 July and 2 August.

The six first qualifying round groups will kick off the new-look Women's Champions League UEFA

The new-look UEFA Women's Champions League kicks off with the first qualifying round on 30 July and 2 August.

Reformatted for this season, the old 16-team group stage is replaced by an 18-club league phase, for which holders Arsenal are among nine direct entries. The other nine contenders will emerge from three rounds of qualifying, split into a champions path (producing four qualifiers) and league path (five).

The champions path begins with the first qualifying round, played as three or four-team single-venue knockout mini-tournaments from which the six final winners advance to the second qualifying round to join the 22 teams already drawn into groups for the knockout mini-tournaments on 27 and 30 August.

The third qualifying round of this path will eventually produce four teams to compete in the league phase, with the other five berths coming from the league path, which begins in the second qualifying round.

Second qualifying round draw in full

Women's Champions League first qualifying round matches

Group 1 (Hosts: Racing Union Luxembourg)

Wednesday 30 July:
Semi-finals
Flora vs Riga FC (13:00)
Racing Union Luxembourg vs AEK Athens (19:00)

Saturday 2 August:
Third-place match (13:00)
Final (19:00)

Group 2 (Hosts: Spartak Myjava)

Wednesday 30 July:
Semi-finals
Anenii Noi vs Swieqi United (11:00)
Spartak Myjava vs Budućnost (19:00)

Saturday 2 August:
Third-place match (11:00)
Final (19:00)

Group 3 (Hosts: Ljuboten)

Wednesday 30 July:
Semi-finals
NSA Sofia vs Pyunik (11:00)
Ljuboten vs NSÍ Runavík (17:00)

Saturday 2 August:
Third-place match (11:00)
Final (17:00)

Group 4 (Played in Tirana)

Wednesday 30 July:
Semi-final
ABB Fomget vs Neftçi (18:00)

Saturday 2 August:
Final
Kiryat Gat vs ABB Fomget / Neftçi (18:00)

Group 5 (Hosts: Athlone Town)

Wednesday 30 July:
Semi-final
Cardiff City vs Athlone Town (20:30)

Saturday 2 August:
Final
Agram vs Cardiff City / Athlone Town (17:00)

Group 6 (Hosts: Mitrovica)

Wednesday 30 July:
Semi-final
Mitrovica vs Cliftonville (16:00)

Saturday 2 August:
Final
 Lanchkhuti vs Mitrovica / Cliftonville (19:00)

Group winners advance to champions path second qualifying round

• AEK, Agram, Athlone Town, Budućnost, NSÍ, Riga FC and Swieqi United are all making their competition debuts.

Women's Champions League champions path second qualifying round groups

Group 1 (Hosts: Mura)

Semi-finals (27 August)
Mura vs Winners first qualifying round Group 2
BIIK-Shymkent vs GKS Katowice

Group 2 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)

Semi-finals (27 August)
Apollon LFC vs Young Boys
Fortuna Hjørring vs Hibernian

Group 3 (Hosts: OH Leuven)

Semi-finals (27 August)
SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs OH Leuven
Rosengård vs Winners first qualifying round Group 3﻿

Group 4 (Hosts: Vllaznia)

Semi-finals (27 August)
Ferencváros vs Winners first qualifying round Group 1
Vllaznia vs Dinamo-BSUPC

Group 5 (Hosts: Gintra)

Semi-finals (27 August)
Gintra vs Farul Constanța
Vorskla Poltava vs Winners first qualifying round Group 6

Group 6 (Hosts Twente)

Semi-finals (27 August)
Twente vs Crvena Zvezda
Breidablik vs Winners first qualifying round Group 5

Group 7 (Hosts: HJK Helsinki)

Semi-finals (27 August)
Slavia Praha vs Winners first qualifying round Group 4
Vålerenga vs HJK Helsinki

Finals and third-place matches in all groups on 30 August.

Second qualifying round group winners progress to champions path third qualifying round (in which St. Pölten enter directly). Group runners-up transfer to UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round. Third-place finishers transfer to UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round.


