UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round

The new-look UEFA Women's Champions League has kicked off with the first qualifying round semi-finals on Wednesday. The finals and third-place matches follow on Saturday.

Reformatted for this season, the old 16-team group stage is replaced by an 18-club league phase, for which holders Arsenal are among nine direct entries. The other nine contenders will emerge from three rounds of qualifying, split into a champions path (producing four qualifiers) and league path (five).

The champions path begins with the first qualifying round, played as three or four-team single-venue knockout mini-tournaments from which the six final winners advance to the second qualifying round to join the 22 teams already drawn into groups for the knockout mini-tournaments on 27 and 30 August.

The third qualifying round of this path will eventually produce four teams to compete in the league phase, with the other five berths coming from the league path, which begins in the second qualifying round.

Second qualifying round draw in full

Group 1 (Hosts: Racing Union Luxembourg)

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-finals

Flora vs Riga FC (13:00)

Racing Union Luxembourg vs AEK Athens (19:00)

Saturday 2 August:

Third-place match (13:00)

Final (19:00)

Group 2 (Hosts: Spartak Myjava)

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-finals

Anenii Noi 0-5 Swieqi United

Spartak Myjava vs Budućnost (19:00)

Saturday 2 August:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (19:00)

Group 3 (Hosts: Ljuboten)

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-finals

NSA Sofia 0-1 Pyunik

Ljuboten vs NSÍ Runavík (17:00)



Saturday 2 August:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (17:00)

Group 4 (Played in Tirana)

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-final

ABB Fomget vs Neftçi (18:00)

Saturday 2 August:

Final

Kiryat Gat vs ABB Fomget / Neftçi (18:00)

Group 5 (Hosts: Athlone Town)

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-final

Cardiff City vs Athlone Town (20:30)

Saturday 2 August:

Final

Agram vs Cardiff City / Athlone Town (17:00)

Group 6 (Hosts: Mitrovica)

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-final

Mitrovica vs Cliftonville (16:00)

Saturday 2 August:

Final

Lanchkhuti vs Mitrovica / Cliftonville (19:00)

Group winners advance to champions path second qualifying round

• AEK, Agram, Athlone Town, Budućnost, NSÍ, Riga FC and Swieqi United are all making their competition debuts.

Women's Champions League champions path second qualifying round groups Group 1 (Hosts: Mura) Semi-finals (27 August)

Mura vs Winners first qualifying round Group 2

BIIK-Shymkent vs GKS Katowice Group 2 (Hosts: Apollon LFC) Semi-finals (27 August)

Apollon LFC vs Young Boys

Fortuna Hjørring vs Hibernian Group 3 (Hosts: OH Leuven) Semi-finals (27 August)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs OH Leuven

Rosengård vs Winners first qualifying round Group 3﻿ Group 4 (Hosts: Vllaznia) Semi-finals (27 August)

Ferencváros vs Winners first qualifying round Group 1

Vllaznia vs Dinamo-BSUPC Group 5 (Hosts: Gintra) Semi-finals (27 August)

Gintra vs Farul Constanța

Vorskla Poltava vs Winners first qualifying round Group 6 Group 6 (Hosts Twente) Semi-finals (27 August)

Twente vs Crvena Zvezda

Breidablik vs Winners first qualifying round Group 5 Group 7 (Hosts: HJK Helsinki) Semi-finals (27 August)

Slavia Praha vs Winners first qualifying round Group 4

Vålerenga vs HJK Helsinki Finals and third-place matches in all groups on 30 August. Second qualifying round group winners progress to champions path third qualifying round (in which St. Pölten enter directly). Group runners-up transfer to UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round. Third-place finishers transfer to UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round.



