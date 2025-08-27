UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round guide

The UEFA Women's Champions League second qualifying round is being played as knockout mini-tournaments on Wednesday 27 and Saturday 30 August as the new-look competition continues.

Reformatted for this season, the old 16-team group stage is replaced by an 18-club league phase, for which holders Arsenal are among nine direct entries. The other nine contenders will emerge from three rounds of qualifying, split into a champions path (producing four qualifiers) and league path (five).

The champions path began with the first qualifying round that ended on 2 August, which produced the last six contenders for the second qualifying round to join the 22 teams already drawn into groups for the knockout mini-tournaments. The seven group final winners will advance to join St. Pölten in the third qualifying round of the champions path.

The league path starts with the second qualifying round, for which the 15 teams are playing in four mini-tournaments. Those four winners will join Real Madrid, Häcken, Paris FC, Atlético de Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting CP in the third qualifying round of the league phase.

The draw for the third qualifying round is at 12:00 CET on Sunday 31 August. The two-legged ties are on 11 and 18 September.

Meanwhile, 22 teams will also transfer from the second qualifying round mini-tournaments to the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup. The 11 group runners-up will go into the second qualifying round, and the 11 third-place finishers to the first qualifying round.

Women's Champions League second qualifying round ties

LEAGUE PATH

The four final winners join Real Madrid, Häcken, Paris FC, Atlético de Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting CP in the third qualifying round (played as two-legged ties with the five winners advancing to the league phase).

Group 1 (Hosts: Hammarby)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Manchester United vs PSV Eindhoven (12:00)

Hammarby vs Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (19:00)

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match (12:00)

Final (19:00)

Group 2 (Hosts: Sparta Praha)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Roma vs Aktobe (15:00)

Sparta Praha vs Nordsjælland (17:00)

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match (15:00)

Final (15:00)

Group 3 (Hosts: Inter)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Brann vs Inter (16:00)

Valur vs Braga (20:30)

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (17:00)

Group 4 (Hosts: Austria Wien)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-final

Glasgow City vs Austria Wien (19:00)

Saturday 30 August:

Final

FC Minsk vs Glasgow City / Austria Wien (14:00)

Team guide

• Sparta Praha make their 22nd entry, behind only SFK 2000 Sarajevo (23).

• Brann, Glasgow City, Roma, Sparta and Valur are past quarter-finalists.

• Brann, Hammarby and Roma previously competed in the old group stage.

• Making European debut in second qualifying round: Aktobe, Inter

• Austria Wien previously entered as as USC Landhaus.

CHAMPIONS PATH

The seven group final winners join St. Pölten in the third qualifying round (played as two-legged ties with the four winners advancing to the league phase).

Group 1 (Hosts: Mura)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

BIIK-Shymkent vs GKS Katowice (11:00)

Mura vs Spartak Myjava (18:00)

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (18:00)

Group 2 (Hosts: Apollon LFC)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC vs Young Boys (16:00)

Fortuna Hjørring vs Hibernian (20:30)

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match (16:00)

Final (20:30)

Group 3 (Hosts: OH Leuven)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Rosengård vs ﻿Ljuboten (13:00)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs OH Leuven (20:00)

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match (13:00)

Final (20:00)

Group 4 (Hosts: Vllaznia)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Ferencváros vs Racing Union Luxembourg (10:00)

Vllaznia vs Dinamo-BSUPC (19:00)

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match (10:00)

Final (19:00)

Group 5 (Hosts: Gintra)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Vorskla Poltava vs Lanchkhuti (11:00)

Gintra ﻿vs Farul Constanța (17:00)

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match (11:00)

Final (17:00)

Group 6 (Hosts: Twente)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Breidablik vs Athlone Town (13:00)

Twente vs Crvena Zvezda (19:00)

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match (13:00)

Final (19:00)

Group 7 (Hosts: HJK Helsinki)

Wednesday 27 August:

Semi-finals

Slavia Praha vs ABB Fomget (12:00)

Vålerenga vs HJK Helsinki (18:00)

Saturday 30 August:

Third-place match (12:00)

Final (18:00)

Team guide

• Sarajevo are entering for a record 23rd time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup), all in consecutive seasons. Gintra make their 22nd entry﻿.

• Fortuna were runners-up in 2002/03, HJK Helsinki and Rosengård are past semi-finalists and both Breidablik and Slavia have made the last eight.

• Breidablik, Rosengård, Slavia, Twente, Vålerenga and Vllaznia previously competed in the old group stage.

• Vorskla Poltava beat Lanchkhuti 5-0 in the old round 1 semi-finals in 2022/23.

• Making European debut in second qualifying round: OH Leuven.

• ABB Fomget, debutants Athlone Town, Lanchkhuti, Ljuboten, Racing Union Luxembourg and Spartak Myjava progressed from the first qualifying round.

Entering direct in league phase Nine teams will enter the new league phase directly (with the other nine slots filled by the third qualifying round winners). These are the clubs that will begin directly in the league phase as per the access list: Titleholders: Arsenal

France: OL Lyonnes, Paris Saint-Germain

Germany: Bayern München, Wolfsburg

Spain: Barcelona

England: Chelsea

Portugal: Benfica

