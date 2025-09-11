UEFA Women's Champions League third qualifying round guide
Thursday, September 11, 2025
The ties on 11 and 18 September will decide the last nine spots in the new 18-club league phase.
The UEFA Women's Champions League third qualifying round is played on the next two Thursdays, deciding the last nine remaining places in the new 18-club league phase.
Nine teams enter the league phase directly with the other nine slots filled by the third qualifying round winners. The nine defeated teams will enter the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup at the second qualifying round stage.
Teams entering the league phase directly
These are the clubs that will begin directly in the league phase as per the access list:
Holders: Arsenal
France: OL Lyonnes, Paris Saint-Germain
Germany: Bayern München, Wolfsburg
Spain: Barcelona
England: Chelsea
Portugal: Benfica
Italy: Juventus
All kick-off times CET
Women's Champions League third qualifying round ties
First legs: Thursday 11 September
GKS Katowice vs Twente (18:00)
Häcken vs Atlético de Madrid (19:00)
Paris FC vs Austria Wien (19:00)
Brann vs Manchester United (19:00)
Vålerenga vs Ferencváros (19:00)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Madrid (19:00)
St. Pölten vs Fortuna (19:30)
Vorskla Poltava vs OH Leuven (19:30)
Roma vs Sporting CP (20:30)
Second legs: Thursday 18 September
Ferencváros vs Vålerenga (16:00)
Sporting CP vs Roma (17:30)
Fortuna Hjørring vs St. Pölten (18:00)
Twente vs GKS Katowice (19:00)
Atlético de Madrid vs Häcken (19:00)
Austria Wien vs Paris FC (19:45)
Manchester United vs Brann (20:00)
Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt (20:00)
OH Leuven vs Vorskla Poltava (20:00)
Team guide
- Frankfurt are four-time UEFA women's club champions under their former guise of FFC Frankfurt.
- Fortuna were runners-up in 2002/03 while Paris FC reached the 2012/13 semi-finals as Juvisy.
- Real Madrid reached last season's quarter-finals. Atlético, Brann, Häcken and Roma have also previously reached the last eight.
- Madrid were joined by Roma, St. Pölten, Twente and Vålerenga in the last of the old-style group stages in 2024/25. Brann, Frankfurt and Paris FC were involved the season before.
- OH Leuven, Ferencváros and Katowice hope to be the first teams from their nations to reach the post-2021/22 league phase/group stage.
- OHL are in their first European season.
- Neither Austria Wien (who previously entered as Landhaus), Katowice nor Man United had previously advanced through a stage of UEFA women's competition before this season's second qualifying round.
Which ties are in which path?
The third qualifying round is split into two paths: the champions path (for domestic champions) and the league path. There are four ties in the champions path and five in the league path.
Champions path
Vålerenga Fotball (NOR) vs Ferencvárosi TC (HUN)
FC Vorskla Poltava (UKR) vs OH Leuven (BEL)
SKN St. Pölten (AUT) vs Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
GKS Katowice (POL) vs FC Twente (NED)
League path
BK Häcken FF (SWE) vs Club Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Paris FC (FRA) vs FK Austria Wien (AUT)
SK Brann (NOR) vs Manchester United Women (ENG)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) vs Real Madrid CF (ESP)
AS Roma (ITA) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)
2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League match dates
League phase
Draw: 19 September, Nyon
Matchday 1: 7/8 October
Matchday 2: 15/16 October
Matchday 3: 11/12 November
Matchday 4: 19/20 November
Matchday 5: 9/10 December
Matchday 6: 17 December
Knockout phase play-offs
Draw: 18 December, Nyon
First leg: 11/12 February
Second leg: 18/19 February
Quarter-finals
Draw: 18 December, Nyon
First leg: 24/25 March
Second leg: 1/2 April
Semi-finals
Draw: 18 December, Nyon
First leg: 25/26 April
Second leg: 2/3 May
Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo)
22, 23 or 24 May tbc