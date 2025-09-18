Where to watch the Women's Champions League league phase draw: TV broadcast partners, live streams

This season's UEFA Women's Champions League league phase draw takes place on Friday 19 September at 12:00 CET.

Fans can follow the draw with their local Women's Champions League league phase draw broadcast partner(s) below.

Where to watch: broadcast partners

Europe

Åland Islands: Disney+, ESPN UK

Albania: Disney+, ESPN UK

Andorra: Disney+, ESPN UK

Armenia:Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK

Austria:Disney+, ESPN UK, ORF, Eurovision Sport

Azerbaijan: Disney+, ESPN UK

Belgium: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, VRT, ESPN UK

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Disney+, ESPN UK

Bulgaria: Disney+, ESPN UK

British Indian Ocean Territory: Disney+, ESPN UK

Croatia: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK

Cyprus: Disney+, ESPN UK

Czechia: Disney+, CT Sport Plus, ESPN UK

Denmark: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK

Estonia: Disney+, ESPN UK

Faroe Islands: Disney+, ESPN UK

Finland: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK

France: Disney+, ESPN UK, L'Equipe

French Overseas Territories: Disney+, ESPN UK

Georgia: Disney+, ESPN UK

Germany: Eurovision Sport, Disney+, ESPN UK

Gibraltar: Disney+, ESPN UK

Greece: Disney+, Mega

Greenland: Disney+, ESPN UK

Guernsey: Disney+﻿, ESPN UK

Hungary: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK

Iceland: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK

Isle of Man: Disney+, ESPN UK

Israel: Disney+, ESPN UK

Italy: Disney+, ESPN UK

Jersey: Disney+, ESPN UK

Kazakhstan: Disney+, ESPN UK

Kosovo: Disney+, ESPN UK

Latvia: Disney+, ESPN UK

Liechtenstein: Disney+, ESPN UK

Lithuania: Disney+, ESPN UK

Luxembourg: Disney+, ESPN UK

Malta: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK

Moldova: Disney+, ESPN UK

Monaco: Disney+, ESPN UK

Montenegro: Disney+, ESPN UK

Netherlands: Disney+, NOS, ESPN UK

North Macedonia: Disney+﻿, ESPN UK

Norway: Disney+, NRKTV, TV2 Sport 1, ESPN UK

Pitcairn Islands: Disney+, ESPN UK

Poland: Disney+, ESPN UK

Portugal: Disney+, ESPN UK, RTP

Republic of Ireland: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK

Romania: Disney+, ESPN UK

Saint Helena: Disney+, ESPN UK

San Marino: Disney+, ESPN UK

Serbia: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK

Sint Maarten: Disney+﻿, ESPN UK

Slovakia: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK

Slovenia: Disney+, ESPN UK

Spain: Disney+, ESPN UK, Esport 3, RTVE

Svalbard Jan Mayen: Disney+, ESPN UK

Sweden: Disney+﻿, TV4

Switzerland: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK

Türkiye: Disney+, Tabii, ESPN UK

Ukraine: Disney+, Suspilne Sport, ESPN UK

United Kingdom: Disney+, ESPN UK, BBC

Vatican City: Disney+, ESPN UK

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific: beIn Sports

USA: CBS

Mexico: TVC Deportes

Middle East/North Africa: beIN Sports