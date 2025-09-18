Where to watch the Women's Champions League league phase draw: TV broadcast partners, live streams
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Find out where to watch the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League league phase draw wherever you are.
This season's UEFA Women's Champions League league phase draw takes place on Friday 19 September at 12:00 CET.
Fans can follow the draw with their local Women's Champions League league phase draw broadcast partner(s) below.
Where to watch: broadcast partners
Europe
Åland Islands: Disney+, ESPN UK
Albania: Disney+, ESPN UK
Andorra: Disney+, ESPN UK
Armenia:Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK
Austria:Disney+, ESPN UK, ORF, Eurovision Sport
Azerbaijan: Disney+, ESPN UK
Belgium: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, VRT, ESPN UK
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Disney+, ESPN UK
Bulgaria: Disney+, ESPN UK
British Indian Ocean Territory: Disney+, ESPN UK
Croatia: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK
Cyprus: Disney+, ESPN UK
Czechia: Disney+, CT Sport Plus, ESPN UK
Denmark: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK
Estonia: Disney+, ESPN UK
Faroe Islands: Disney+, ESPN UK
Finland: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK
France: Disney+, ESPN UK, L'Equipe
French Overseas Territories: Disney+, ESPN UK
Georgia: Disney+, ESPN UK
Germany: Eurovision Sport, Disney+, ESPN UK
Gibraltar: Disney+, ESPN UK
Greece: Disney+, Mega
Greenland: Disney+, ESPN UK
Guernsey: Disney+, ESPN UK
Hungary: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK
Iceland: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK
Isle of Man: Disney+, ESPN UK
Israel: Disney+, ESPN UK
Italy: Disney+, ESPN UK
Jersey: Disney+, ESPN UK
Kazakhstan: Disney+, ESPN UK
Kosovo: Disney+, ESPN UK
Latvia: Disney+, ESPN UK
Liechtenstein: Disney+, ESPN UK
Lithuania: Disney+, ESPN UK
Luxembourg: Disney+, ESPN UK
Malta: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK
Moldova: Disney+, ESPN UK
Monaco: Disney+, ESPN UK
Montenegro: Disney+, ESPN UK
Netherlands: Disney+, NOS, ESPN UK
North Macedonia: Disney+, ESPN UK
Norway: Disney+, NRKTV, TV2 Sport 1, ESPN UK
Pitcairn Islands: Disney+, ESPN UK
Poland: Disney+, ESPN UK
Portugal: Disney+, ESPN UK, RTP
Republic of Ireland: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK
Romania: Disney+, ESPN UK
Saint Helena: Disney+, ESPN UK
San Marino: Disney+, ESPN UK
Serbia: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK
Sint Maarten: Disney+, ESPN UK
Slovakia: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK
Slovenia: Disney+, ESPN UK
Spain: Disney+, ESPN UK, Esport 3, RTVE
Svalbard Jan Mayen: Disney+, ESPN UK
Sweden: Disney+, TV4
Switzerland: Disney+, Eurovision Sport, ESPN UK
Türkiye: Disney+, Tabii, ESPN UK
Ukraine: Disney+, Suspilne Sport, ESPN UK
United Kingdom: Disney+, ESPN UK, BBC
Vatican City: Disney+, ESPN UK
Rest of the World
Asia Pacific: beIn Sports
USA: CBS
Mexico: TVC Deportes
Middle East/North Africa: beIN Sports