League phase draw pots confirmed for the 2025/26 Women's Champions League
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Check out the pots for the league phase draw of the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League.
The 18 Women's Champions League hopefuls have been divided into three pots ahead of the league phase draw, which will be live streamed at 12:00 CET on Friday 19 September.
League phase draw pots
Pot 1
Arsenal (ENG, holders)
Barcelona (ESP)
OL Lyonnes (FRA)
Chelsea (ENG)
Bayern München (GER)
Wolfsburg (GER)
Pot 2
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Juventus (ITA)
Benfica (POR)
Roma (ITA)
St. Polten (AUT)
Pot 3
Twente (NED)
Vålerenga (NOR)
Paris FC (FRA)
Manchester United (ENG)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
OH Leuven (BEL)
How will the league phase draw be carried out?
A draw determines the pairings for the league phase. The draw is executed partly manually, with balls physically drawn from a bowl, and partly digitally, through a designated automated software.
The 18 clubs are divided into three pots of six clubs. The pots are composed according to the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the Women's Champions League titleholders (Arsenal) being the top seed in pot 1.
The opponents of each team, as well as whether each match is played at home or away, are determined by means of a draw. Each team is drawn against two opponents from each of the three pots and plays one opponent from each pot at home, and the other away.
In principle, teams from the same association cannot be drawn against each other and each team may play against a maximum of two opponents from any other one association.
When are this season's Women's Champions League matches?
League phase
Matchday 1: 7/8 October
Matchday 2: 15/16 October
Matchday 3: 11/12 November
Matchday 4: 19/20 November
Matchday 5: 9/10 December
Matchday 6: 17 December
Knockout phase
Knockout phase play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February
Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April
Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May
Final: 22/23/24 May