League phase draw pots confirmed for the 2025/26 Women's Champions League

The 18 Women's Champions League hopefuls have been divided into three pots ahead of the league phase draw, which will be live streamed at 12:00 CET on Friday 19 September.

League phase draw pots

Pot 1



Arsenal (ENG, holders)

Barcelona (ESP)

OL Lyonnes (FRA)

Chelsea (ENG)

Bayern München (GER)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Pot 2



Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Benfica (POR)

Roma (ITA)

St. Polten (AUT)

Pot 3



Twente (NED)

Vålerenga (NOR)

Paris FC (FRA)

Manchester United (ENG)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

OH Leuven (BEL)

How will the league phase draw be carried out?

A draw determines the pairings for the league phase. The draw is executed partly manually, with balls physically drawn from a bowl, and partly digitally, through a designated automated software.

The 18 clubs are divided into three pots of six clubs. The pots are composed according to the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the Women's Champions League titleholders (Arsenal) being the top seed in pot 1.

The opponents of each team, as well as whether each match is played at home or away, are determined by means of a draw. Each team is drawn against two opponents from each of the three pots and plays one opponent from each pot at home, and the other away.

In principle, teams from the same association cannot be drawn against each other and each team may play against a maximum of two opponents from any other one association.

Key dates for the season

When are this season's Women's Champions League matches?

League phase



Matchday 1: 7/8 October

Matchday 2: 15/16 October

Matchday 3: 11/12 November

Matchday 4: 19/20 November

Matchday 5: 9/10 December

Matchday 6: 17 December

Knockout phase

Knockout phase play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February

Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April

Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May

Final: 22/23/24 May