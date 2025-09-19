2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony: When and where, all the nominees, how the awards are decided

In a partnership between UEFA and Groupe Amaury, owner of France Football and L'Équipe, the France Football Ballon d'Or® ceremony will honour the best male and female players, goalkeepers, young players, top scorers, and coaches from the 2024/25 season, alongside the clubs of the year and a humanitarian award: the Sócrates Award.

Three new categories celebrating the achievements of female players have been added in 2025: the Women's Yashin Trophy, Women's Gerd Müller Trophy and Women's Kopa Trophy.

What is the Ballon d'Or®?

Presented annually by France Football since 1956, the Ballon d'Or® is the most prestigious accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of outstanding achievements and exceptional talent.

Where and when is the 2025 Ballon d'Or® ceremony?

The 69th edition of the awards ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday 22 September.

Which awards will be presented at the 2025 Ballon d'Or® ceremony?

• The Men's Ballon d'Or® (best player, 2024/25 season)

• The Women's Ballon d'Or® (best player, 2024/25 season)

• The Men's Kopa Trophy (best young player, 2024/25 season)

• The Women's Kopa Trophy (best young player, 2024/25 season)

• The Men's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper, 2024/25 season)

• The Women's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper, 2024/25 season)

• The Men's Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team, 2024/25 season)

• The Women's Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team, 2024/25 season)

• The Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team, 2024/25 season)

• The Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team, 2024/25 season)

• The Men's Club of the Year Trophy

• The Women's Club of the Year Trophy

• Sócrates Award

Who are the nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or® awards?

Men's Ballon d'Or® 2025 nominees

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City)

Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli/Paris Saint-Germain)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)

Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Michael Olise (France, Bayern)

Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)

Pedri (Spain, Barcelona)

Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Leverkusen/Liverpool)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Women's Ballon d'Or® 2025 nominees

Sandy Baltimore (France, Chelsea)

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England, Chelsea)

Klara Bühl (Germany, Bayern)

Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal)

Sofia Cantore (Italy, Juventus/Washington Spirit)

Steph Catley (Australia, Arsenal)

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Kansas City)

Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, OL Lyonnes)

Emily Fox (United States, Arsenal)

Cristiana Girelli (Italy, Juventus)

Esther González (Spain, Gotham FC)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Patri Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)

Amanda Gutierres (Brazil, Palmeiras)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Pernille Harder (Denmark, Bayern)

Lindsey Heaps (United States, OL Lyonnes)

Chloe Kelly (England, Manchester City/Arsenal)

Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Norway, Arsenal)

Marta (Brazil, Orlando Pride)

Clara Mateo (France, Paris FC)

Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

Clàudia Pina (Spain, Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal)

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden, Chelsea)

Caroline Weir (Scotland, Real Madrid)

Leah Williamson (England, Arsenal)

Men's Kopa Trophy 2025 nominees

Ayyoub Bouaddi (France, Lille)

Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)

Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Estêvão (Brazil, Palmeiras/Chelsea)

Dean Huijsen (Spain, Bournemouth/Real Madrid)

Myles Lewis-Skelly (England, Arsenal)

Rodrigo Mora (Portugal, Porto)

João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Kenan Yıldız (Türkiye, Juventus)

Women's Kopa Trophy 2025 nominees

Michelle Agyemang (England, Brighton)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia, Real Madrid)

Wieke Kaptein (Netherlands, Chelsea)

Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Claudia Martínez Ovando (Paraguay, Club Olimpia)

Men's Yashin Trophy 2025 nominees

Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Lucas Chevalier (France, Lille/Paris Saint-Germain)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atlético de Madrid)

David Raya (Spain, Arsenal)

Matz Sels (Belgium, Nottingham Forest)

Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter)

Women's Yashin Trophy 2025 nominees

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany, Gotham FC)

Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC/Brighton)

Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 nominees

Antonio Conte (Italy, Napoli)

Luis Enrique (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Hansi Flick (Germany, Barcelona)

Enzo Maresca (Italy, Chelsea)

Arne Slot (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 nominees

Sonia Bompastor (France, Chelsea)

Arthur Elias (Brazil, Brazil national team)

Justine Madugu (Nigeria, Nigeria national team)

Renée Slegers (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England national team)

Men's Club of the Year Trophy 2025 nominees

Barcelona (Spain)

Botafogo (Brazil)

Chelsea (England)

Liverpool (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women's Club of the Year Trophy 2025 nominees

Arsenal (England)

Barcelona (Spain)

Chelsea (England)

OL Lyonnes (France)

Orlando Pride (United States)

How is the Ballon d'Or® decided?

The men's and women's Ballon d'Or® is awarded based on three main criteria:

1) Individual performances, decisive and impressive character

2) Team performances and achievements

3) Class and fair play

The Ballon d'Or® is awarded by an international jury of specialised journalists, with one representative per country, from the top 100 nations in the latest FIFA rankings (before the lists are published) for men and the top 50 for women.

Each juror selects ten players in descending order of merit from the list of 30 nominees. The ten selected players are awarded 15, 12, 10, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1 point respectively.

The Ballon d'Or® is awarded to the player with the highest number of points. In case of a tie, the players are separated by the number of first-place votes. If the tie remains, they are separated by the number of second-place votes, then by the number of third-place votes and so on.

Do players get to keep their Ballon d'Or® trophies?

An original trophy is produced for each existing category every year and all laureates do keep their trophy. As such and given that Diego Maradona and Pelé were both awarded honorary Ballon d'Or® trophies for their entire football career (as they were not eligible for the Ballon d'Or® at that time), there are theoretically 70 official Men's Ballon d'Or® trophies and six Women's Ballon d'Or® trophies in circulation worldwide. All laureates can also ask for additional official replicas of their trophies.

France Football also keep two original Ballon d'Or® trophies in its offices for exhibition purposes.

When did UEFA become involved with the Ballon d'Or®?

On 3 November 2023 UEFA and Groupe Amaury, owner of media companies France Football and L'Équipe, announced a partnership to co-organise the Ballon d'Or® from 2024. Together UEFA and Groupe Amaury aim to enhance the stature and global reach of the awards while fostering a sense of unity and collaboration within the football community.

As part of the agreement, Groupe Amaury remains the owner of the Ballon d'Or® brand and will continue to oversee the voting system, which will remain unchanged and independent. UEFA contributes its football expertise, markets the global commercial rights and organises the annual awards gala.

Masters of Ceremony

The 69th edition of the Ballon d'Or® ceremony will be hosted by Dutch football legend and former Ballon d'Or® winner Ruud Gullit, alongside British journalist and prominent sports television personality Kate Scott.

2024 Ballon d'Or award winners Men's Ballon d'Or®: Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)

Women's Ballon d'Or®: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Men's Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)

Women's Coach of the Year: Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea / USA national team)

Men's Club of the Year: Real Madrid (Spain)

Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona (Spain)

Gerd Müller Trophy: Harry Kane (England, Bayern München) & Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)

Socrates Award: Jenni Hermoso (Spain, Tigres UANL)

