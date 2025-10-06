Women’s Champions League Fantasy Football: Tips for Matchday 1

With kick-off approaching in the first-ever Women’s Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by Amazon, UEFA.com provides some key tips for managers assembling their squads for Matchday 1.

Which players are popular picks?

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí (€10.5m) is the most-chosen player so far, with 72% of Fantasy managers selecting the three-time Ballon d’Or winner in their squads. Arsenal's Alessia Russo (€10.5m) is the most popular forward, appearing in 63% of selections.

Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton (€6.0m) is the most-picked goalkeeper, with more than half (58%) of managers opting for her, while 45% own Bayern’s Giulia Gwinn (5.0m) making her the game’s most popular defender.

Two premium options from Barcelona – midfielder Alexia Putellas (€10.0m) and forward Ewa Pajor (€10.5m) – have also made their way into almost half of all squads.

Who is in form?

Vicki Becho (€6.5m) scored a hat-trick on Friday as OL Lyonnes continued their winning start to the season. Manchester United's Melvine Malard (€6.5m) and Chelsea's Aggie Beever-Jones (€8.0m) are two of the four joint-top scorers in the Women's Super League - both on four league goals in five games - while Malard's team-mate Elisabeth Terland (€9.0m) scored more than any other player in the Women's Champions League qualifying rounds with seven goals.

Defensively, two teams with backlines proving tough to break down meet on Tuesday - Barcelona have only conceded once in their opening six Liga F matches, while their opponents Bayern have yet to let a goal through in their five German Women's Bundesliga matches.

Elisabeth Terland scored two hat-tricks for Manchester United in the qualifying rounds of this season's UEFA Women's Champions League Getty Images

Plan who will start on the bench

With Matchday 1 running across two days of fixtures, starting line-ups should include players whose clubs compete on Tuesday with those who won’t play until Wednesday starting on the bench.

Substitutes can then be swapped in after Tuesday's games for the lowest-scoring starting players, offering Fantasy managers another chance to maximise their Matchday 1 points.

You can view all of the rules here.

Change captains to boost total

Choose a starting player likely to score highly on Tuesday as captain, as they will be awarded double points.

If you're not happy with their return, you can change your captain to a player taking part in Wednesday's matches, so it's a good idea to have strong options for both days.

Manage your budget

Check out these individual guides to goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards to suit every budget.

