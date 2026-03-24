Women's Champions League top scorers: Alessia Russo clear of Lineth Beerensteyn, Pernille Harder, Evelyne Viens, Caroline Weir

Alessia Russo of Arsenal has moved three goals clear in the race to finish as the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer after increasing her tally to eight, putting her ahead of Wolfsburg's Lineth Beerensteyn, Bayern München's Pernille Harder, Roma's Evelyne Viens and Real Madrid's Caroline Weir.

Top scorer standings

2025/26 Women's Champions League top scorers (league phase onwards)

8 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

5 Lineth Beerensteyn (Wolfsburg)

5 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

5 Evelyne Viens (Roma)

5 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

4 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

4 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

4 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Caroline Weir goals

Russo started the season with goals on the opening matchdays against OL Lyonnes and Benfica, and she added two more in a 2-1 comeback win against Madrid. The England forward then struck three times in Arsenal's knockout phase play-off against OH Leuven, with her eighth coming in the Gunners' 3-1 quarter-final first-leg triumph over Chelsea.

Harder and Viens led after the league phase, though with Harder's Bayern automatically through to the quarter-finals and Viens' Roma eliminated, that gave other players to chance to catch them. And while Russo surged ahead thanks to her efforts against Leuven, Weir boosted her own haul in Madrid's knockout phase play-off tie against Paris FC. Beerensteyn then scored the first goal of the quarter-finals in Wolfsburg's 1-0 win against OL Lyonnes to join the chasing pack.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

8 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

4 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

4 Beth Mead (Arsenal)﻿

4 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

3 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

3 Caitlin Foord (Arsenal)

3 Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

3 Chloe Kelly (Arsenal) ﻿

3 Melvine Malard (Manchester United)

3 Eva Navarro (Real Madrid)

3 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)



Women's Champions League top scorer: Watch Evelyne Viens goals

Most goals and assists combined in the 2025/26 Women's Champions League (league phase onwards)

10 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

9 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

7 Beth Mead (Arsenal)

7 Fiamma (Atlético de Madrid)

7 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

7 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)